Since the military invasion of Ukraine by Russia, more than 650,000 people have fled to EU member states neighboring Ukraine, with more than 58,000 Ukrainians currently in Romania, Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday.

He said that Romania is asking for financial assistance from the EU in a few days for the border effort with refugees, asylum seekers and humanitarian assistance.

“I have said very clearly that this effort that Romania is making cannot be sustained without asking for support through the financial and support mechanisms of the EC. In the next period, I am talking about days, we will send Romania’s substantiated requests to the European Commission,” Bode said.

According to minister Bode, EU interior ministers had unanimously agreed to approve the decision triggering the implementation of the mechanism provided for in the 2001 Temporary Protection Directive.

After 21 years, when this directive was issued for an equally difficult situation, for the situation in Kosovo, it is operationalized, for the purpose of managing cases from conflict zones, directly without individual procedures.

It was therefore agreed to grant temporary protection status to Ukrainian citizens requesting this, and very importantly, to third-country nationals who have resided in the territory of Ukraine and who cannot be repatriated safely. Under this Directive, they will have the right to access education, healthcare, the right to work and so on.