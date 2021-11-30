Morocco suspends all flights over Omicron fears. 72 Romanians blocked there

72 Romanians asked for the help of the Romanian Embassy in Morocco, after finding out that the return flights to the country, from the following days, were canceled. Morocco has suspended all flights since midnight as a precautionary measure after the appearance of the mutant variant of SARS-COV2 – Omicron which is spreading extremely fast.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the authorities exceptionally allow some flights and announced which companies still operate them.

The MFA informs that the Romanian Embassy in Rabat has made, as a matter of urgency, steps to identify alternative flights to the country, efforts that continue at this time. Also, the diplomatic mission is in permanent dialogue with the affected Romanian citizens and local authorities and provides consular assistance, according to the competences and in compliance with the measures adopted by the authorities of the state of residence in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, the MFA emphasizes that the Moroccan authorities allow, exceptionally and on the basis of a special authorization, the continued operation of flights to and from Morocco. Therefore, the MFA recommends to Romanian citizens whose flights have been canceled to check the availability of tickets to the airlines that still operate flights to Morocco. At the same time, the diplomatic mission will constantly inform, including on the Facebook page of the mission, about the authorized flights. At the moment, the airlines that still operate flights are Air France and Transavia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Rabat: +212 537 72 14 93; +212 537 20 74 01, the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Center of Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the Call Center operators, on a permanent basis.

Also, the Romanian citizens who are facing a difficult, special situation, with an emergency character, have at their disposal the emergency telephone number of the diplomatic mission +212 67 99 77 75.

The measure was taken by Morocco because of the new Omicron variant. The decision came into force at 23.59, according to the announcement posted on the embassy’s Facebook page. The measure is valid until December 13, 2021, at 23:59.