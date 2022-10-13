Most EU capital regions have quite young populations, including the Romanian one

Last year the median age in the European Unionwas 44.1 years, up from 43.9 in 2020. Most capital regions in the EU had relatively young populations.

The outermost French region of Mayotte had, by far, the lowest median age (17.7 years), followed by Guyane (26.3 years).

There were 8 regions in the EU with a median age of at least 50 years in 2021: the eastern German regions of Chemnitz, Sachsen-Anhalt, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Brandenburg and Thüringen, as well as Liguria and Friuli-Venezia Giulia in Italy, and Principado de Asturias in Spain.

In Romania, the median age, 41.1 years was in the Bucharest-Ilfov region, so the youngest.

