Most Romanians Say AI Can Help Fight Corruption, Study Shows

As public sector digitalisation becomes an increasingly prominent topic – from the governmental cloud and electronic records to the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in public institutions – Romanians are showing a pragmatic yet cautious openness towards the integration of these technologies in administrative decision-making. According to the latest study conducted by RoCoach and Novel Research, 72% of Romanians believe that AI could help reduce corruption and improve transparency in public institutions. However, 44.5% of respondents also believe that this requires additional structural reforms and control measures. Nearly 27% support the use of AI in public administration, provided that final decisions remain in human hands.

Only 5% of the study participants believe that AI will have no impact on the public sector. Concerns about potential negative effects – such as lack of transparency or accountability – are expressed by just 15.2% of Romanians. In contrast, 23.6% believe that AI could help simplify procedures and reduce bureaucracy.

”AI can be a valuable tool for public administration, with real potential to bring greater efficiency and transparency, but I don’t believe it should replace the human element. People aren’t just asking for faster digital services – they also want a clear framework for responsibility and oversight. This is a strong signal that Romanian society approaches technological innovation with openness, but also with the ethical caution needed in a context where state decisions directly impact our lives”, explains Mihai Stănescu, founder of RoCoach and developer of the Organizational Transition Quotient (ORQ).

The study data show that Romanians are not rejecting technology, but are calling for it to serve the citizen without fully replacing the human element. Only 9.5% perceive AI as having an exclusively negative impact, while the vast majority reject the idea of algorithms making decisions without oversight or accountability.

”Romanians are showing openness towards AI and are sending a clear message of balance and responsibility: technology is welcome, as long as it remains under human control and operates within a well-defined framework of values, rules, and accountability. This reaction reflects a mature and considered expectation – that innovation must be accompanied by transparency, regulation, and genuine dialogue with citizens. It is an important signal for decision-makers, highlighting that digital progress gains both legitimacy and effectiveness only when it is built in collaboration with society”, adds Marian Marcu, Managing Partner at Novel Research.

At a time when the European Union is moving towards implementing the AI Act and redefining data protection legislation, the study shows that the Romanian population is generally in favour of digitalisation – only 9.5% perceive AI in an exclusively negative light – yet this openness comes with firm conditions: 73% of respondents demand clear human oversight and accountability mechanisms.

Public trust thus becomes the central criterion for the successful digitalisation of public administration: efficiency alone is not enough without transparency, the protection of fundamental rights, and responsibility for decision-making.

Through this initiative, RoCoach and Novel Research aim to open a space for dialogue between decision-makers, businesses, and society on a topic that may soon generate an unprecedented social impact

The study was conducted on a sample of 800 urban residents aged between 18 and 64, all professionally active and internet users. Data collection took place between May and June 2025, using the Computer-Assisted Web Interviewing (CAWI) method.