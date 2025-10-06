Today, Narada Organization unveiled its groundbreaking campaign, “Invisible Safety” – the first model of behavioral interventions in education designed to teach children how to fasten their “internal seatbelt.” Alongside the campaign, Narada introduced Nari, an AI assistant that provides educational guidance and a parallel curriculum rooted in scientific studies and verified academic sources in the field of Science of Behavioral Change (SBC). Nari supports children, parents, grandparents, educators, therapists, and authorities to understand and nurture children capable of achieving lifelong success.

Rethinking the Foundations of Education

Traditional measures like IQ, school grades, and academic success are no longer sufficient indicators of a child’s potential for success in life. True success lies in the ability to build social relationships, manage personal finances, and sustain a family. According to Narada, three core competencies underpin success in life:

Critical Thinking – the ability to think independently, discern truth from falsehood, and make informed decisions. Resilience – the capacity to pursue long-term goals with persistence and not give up in the face of challenges. Self-Regulation – the ability to manage one’s emotions effectively.

Narada’s Vision for 2030

From now until 2030, Narada will conduct field research, tests, and interventions in Romanian schools with the support of sociologists, therapists, and educational researchers. The goal is to create a parallel curriculum accessible to any school, public institution, NGO, teacher, or parent, equipping children with life skills that truly matte, as Narada co-founder, Andra Munteanu announced today.

Nari, the world’s first AI assistant in education powered by Narada’s research and international studies, provides personalized guidance and can be accessed for free at Narada.ro/Nari

Acting as an “assistant in your pocket,” Nari translates complex scientific knowledge into actionable tools for students and educators. Narada aims to reach 500,000 children by 2030 with these resources.

Scientific evidence supports this approach. For instance, a study in Chicago public high schools showed that students with high resilience were more likely to graduate, highlighting the importance of emotional safety and teacher support.

Invisible Safety: Teaching Emotional and Behavioral Skills

Launched yesterday, the Invisible Safety campaign is an immersive initiative that encourages children to internalize “safety measures” for their emotions and behaviors. It aims to ensure that no generation is left without the essential tools to develop critical thinking, emotional self-regulation, and resilience.

The need for such interventions in Romania is urgent:

Romania recorded the highest school dropout rate in the EU in 2023 at 16.6%, meaning over 19,000 children dropped out of middle school alone.

In rural areas, the dropout rate is four times higher than in urban centers.

At the 2024 National Assessment, 1 in 4 students failed to achieve the minimum score , and overall averages declined.

Romania ranks among the lowest in PISA tests, with a vast gap between children from privileged families and those from vulnerable backgrounds.

Inside classrooms, 49% of students reported being victims of bullying, and 43% said they could not concentrate for more than a few minutes, with growing anxiety and lack of confidence.

It is no longer just about resources. Most schools in Romania have received EU funding, been renovated, and equipped with modern technology. The critical issue is the lack of essential metacompetencies: critical thinking, emotional self-regulation, and resilience – the very “internal seatbelts” that can keep children balanced in life’s challenges.

These skills are needed across all communities, from rural villages to central Bucharest, and among children from both privileged and vulnerable families.

From Hands-On Support to Behavioral Interventions

For over five years, Narada has supported schools by equipping laboratories, repairing roofs, funding scholarships, and providing life and educational tools. Building on this experience, Narada now collaborates with sociologists, educators, psychologists, and teachers to develop behavioral intervention programs: short, practical exercises conducted in classrooms to help children manage emotions, think critically, and regain confidence.

Early tests in four schools, aimed at strengthening parent-child-school relationships, showed remarkable results: over 75% of students successfully applied the behavioral skills taught.

Preparing Children for Life, Not Just Exams

The focus is no longer solely on grades or careers that may not exist in the future. Children must be prepared for life: to think critically, regulate emotions, and cultivate courage and confidence.

The statistics are stark: 1 in 2 children in Romania has experienced bullying, and many report struggling to focus for even a few minutes. Dropouts are driven not by academic failure alone but by emotional overwhelm.

Through Invisible Safety and Nari, Narada aims to equip children with the essential life skills they need to thrive, building resilience and self-regulation, and fostering critical thinking that will serve them well into adulthood.