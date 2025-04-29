Narada Transforms Education for 850,000 Vulnerable Children

Volunteers, teachers, children, parents, donors, business leaders, and company employees all form the extraordinary generation that stood shoulder to shoulder with Narada’s team over the past five years to transform education in Romania. With thousands of supported teachers and hundreds of thousands of children learning in better conditions thanks to Narada’s coordinated interventions, the organization now releases its 2024 annual impact report and marks five years of resolved emergencies in schools across the country. This occasion also marks the launch of the new campaign, “We Are the Extraordinary Generation!”, a call for collective mobilization for the years of transformation ahead.

From a pandemic crisis response to sustainable solutions, Narada’s five-year journey now represents:

851,833 supported students

Over 500 schools with resolved alerts

A community of more than 11,000 individual donors

More than 500 actively involved companies

Each number tells a story of courage and solidarity—of children who received tablets and teachers who got help creating digital lessons when the pandemic risked creating an educational deadlock for entire generations without access to learning tools.

The Pandemic and Education in Romania

Each year has been marked by defining projects:

In 2020 , Narada launched “Reaction for Education”, providing tools and technology for 30,000 children when schools moved online due to the pandemic—at a time when tens of thousands lacked even internet access, let alone devices. That year also saw the launch of NaradiX , the first free remedial education platform, digitizing the entire curriculum from preschool to 8th grade, used by over 670,000 students .

In 2021 , Narada developed HartaEdu.ro , the first platform mapping educational emergencies across Romania.

In 2022 , the “Support for Ukraine” project enabled fast funding for equipment and psycho-emotional support for refugee children.

In 2022–2023, the project “Together for Our School” mobilized 85 schools to become self-reliant and find funding solutions for urgent needs. Over 61,000 children, teachers, parents, and local community members raised over €350,000, with Narada and its partners contributing another €300,000, turning local efforts into real change.

In 2024, Narada resolved 60 educational alerts through united efforts under the shared mission that all children deserve equal access to education. The year also saw the start of high-impact programs such as:

“Shoes for School” , addressing the painful reality of 8,220 children at risk of dropping out due to lacking essentials like school supplies, warm jackets, or sturdy boots. Thanks to community mobilization, nearly 2,700 children received school gear.

“Student Alert” , which provided not just supplies and transportation but also tutoring, counseling, vocational training, and even psychological therapy to children in extreme social and familial vulnerability but with great educational potential.

“EXTRAORDINAR”, a program empowering teachers in 10 schools to discover children with hidden talents and help them develop their skills toward higher achievement. The program is ongoing, with impressive results already emerging.

In 2024, Narada’s impact on Romanian education included:

44,891 students directly supported—almost the population of a small city

162 educational emergencies resolved via HartaEdu.ro

Over 3 million lei invested in education

25 vulnerable children supported with personalized interventions to prevent dropout—something that seemed inevitable for them before

It Began With One Child. Now, Over 800,000.

Narada’s story began with Robert, a quiet child from Valea Doftanei who, in 2020, couldn’t read well. During the pandemic, while most kids studied online, Robert was isolated—without tools or access to education. A Narada volunteer drove two hours just to bring him a tablet. Today, Robert is in 8th grade. He reads fluently, does well in exams, plays sports, and has been invited to train with a national rowing team. He dreams of becoming a police officer.

“I still remember the day I met Robert. I’d never seen so much sadness in a child’s eyes. It took a whole year before I saw his first smile—shy, almost afraid. Sometimes he tried to go unnoticed. But with effort, he adapted, made friends, and found his place. It took a pandemic to make him grow and blossom. At least something good came out of it,” recalls Ana Clara Grecu, Robert’s teacher.

“Every number in our report hides a child, a school, a heart-driven decision. From the first case on HartaEdu.ro to the first campaign for a mountain-top school, we’ve been guided by one idea: to step in where needed—with purpose and heart. The Extraordinary Generation is not a metaphor—it’s real. And it still needs all of us. Together, we’ve walked these kids to school. We’re not done. Let’s grow the next extraordinary generation, together,” says Raluca Jianu, President of Narada.

To mark its 5-year anniversary, Narada launches the campaign “We Are the Extraordinary Generation!”—an invitation, a call to conscience, a mirror to remind us that Romanian education must be a priority—not tomorrow, but today.

This campaign brings visibility to children like Robert—who kept going despite everything, who stayed in school when all odds said otherwise, who had brave teachers, determined parents, and caring people who said “Yes, I want to help.” Their stories are shared through videos, emotional portraits, and, most importantly, a public call to action.

Be part of the next chapter.

Send an SMS with the text EDUCATIE to 8864 or donate at narada.ro to help prevent school dropout and support children across Romania in reaching their full potential.