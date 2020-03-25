NATO aircraft to fly 45-ton medical equipment from South Korea to Romania

An air transport flown by a NATO aircraft carrying 45 tons of medical equipment will arrive to Romania from South Korea on Thursday, March 26, the Romanian Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced.

MApN has asked NATO’s Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC), which is operating at Papa Air Base in Hungary, to conduct an emergency air mission for a 45-ton transport of medical equipment from Seoul to Bucharest.

The equipment includes 100,000 protective jumpsuits, which were bought by the Romanian state “in the effort to counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in our country'”.

The flight is operated by a C-17 C-17 Globe Master III aircraft, with one of the commanders of this mission being lieutenant-commander George Crăciun, pilot of the Romanian Air Forces.

The aircraft will land on the Otopeni Airport on Thursday, March 26, reads a MApN press release.