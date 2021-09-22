NATO journalist spends 24 hours with Romanian Mountain soldiers

A NATO journalist spent 24 hours with the 30th Mountain Battalion of the Romanian Army during the recent Steadfast Defender Exercise in Romania.

Footage includes shots of video producer Jake Tupman interacting with Romanian soldiers and participating in training. “My name is Jake Tupman. I am a civilian video producer for NATO. Right now I am on exercise Steadfast Defender and over the next 24 hours I want to find out what life is like on a large-scale, multinational NATO exercise like this one.”

NATO exercises happen all year round – on land, in the air, at sea – with multinational troops from NATO Allies and partner countries. The NATO video producer documented the experience while embedded with a company of Romanian soldiers on exercise Steadfast Defender 2021.

Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 was a large-scale NATO exercise, designed to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. With over 9,000 participants from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners, the exercise tested NATO’s ability to deploy large numbers of troops, equipment and supplies rapidly across the Atlantic and Europe.

Click here to download the video.