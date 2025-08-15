Romanian Navy Day is a civil and military holiday, celebrated annually by public authorities and state institutions on August 15, coinciding with the feast dedicated to the Virgin Mary (The Dormition of the Mother of God), considered the patron saint of sailors. On this occasion, naval parades, military and religious ceremonies, as well as commemorative events are held in several cities across the country, in keeping with Romanian traditions.

President Nicușor Dan absent from Navy Day ceremony

Romanian President Nicușor Dan did not attend Friday’s ceremony in Constanța marking Navy Day, instead sending a message through presidential adviser Cristian Diaconescu. In his statement, the head of state emphasized that Romania will continue its efforts to equip and modernize the Naval Forces, underlining the importance of investments in maritime defense capabilities. He thanked military sailors for the sacrifices they make throughout their careers, noting that these efforts directly contribute to national security.

According to Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu, the president is currently on vacation.

On Saint Mary’s Day, Nicușor Dan visited a monastery, which is why he was absent from the events organized in Constanța for Navy Day. The president appears in images alongside his family in Sâmbăta de Sus, Brașov, near his hometown.

The images of President Nicușor Dan were shared online by the publication Podul and show the head of state together with his wife and two children at Brâncoveanu Monastery in Sâmbăta de Sus, surrounded by several people attending the service. The place of worship is less than 20 km from Făgăraș, the president’s hometown.

PM Ilie Bolojan booed

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan was met with boos on Friday in Constanța, right before starting his speech for Navy Day. The head of the government spoke about the role of the Naval Forces in ensuring the country’s security and the gratitude Romanians owe to sailors—not only for their courage and professionalism, but also for the sacrifices they have made over time. In closing, Bolojan addressed a special message to public sector employees, stressing that “no effort is too great” when it comes to creating better conditions for citizens and overcoming “this difficult period” through unity and involvement.

Ionuț Moșteanu announces new acquisitions for the Romanian Naval Forces

Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu told Digi24 on Friday that the Naval Forces are in a broad modernization process, with acquisitions that include ships, helicopters, amphibious vehicles and missile systems.

Defense Minister announced that Romania will receive next year a new military corvette built in Turkey, fully equipped with standard NATO weaponry and ready for missions. The ship will later be fitted with additional missiles.

According to the minister, this purchase is part of a broader modernization plan for the Naval Forces, which also includes contracts for amphibious vehicles, missile systems, and other essential equipment to strengthen Romania’s defense capabilities.

“We are in a moment of many challenges at the international level and even today we are all waiting for the meeting between Mr. Trump and Putin and, every day, as I was saying, there are new challenges, challenges that our sailors, the Romanian Army, are facing brilliantly. They have learned a lot, they have progressed a lot. The last 3 years have been years of major, rapid changes in the way we interact with allies, the way we train, the way we plan, and we have a well-prepared army, which we need to equip better. It is being equipped, especially the naval forces,” Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu told Digi24. He emphasized that, for years, the Naval Forces were left on the back burner in terms of equipment, “but now there is a whole plan underway, so that we have an army, a respected and well-equipped naval force.”

“In terms of equipment, next year we will have the new corvette. The corvette is ready, it is finished in Turkey, it is turnkey and Parliament’s approval is pending in September. We have sent the request for approval to Parliament, being an acquisition of over 100 million euros, and next year, on Navy Day, we will have this corvette here, parading for us and, of course, carrying out missions. The corvette is equipped with standard NATO weapons and is to be equipped with additional weapons, with missiles, and this will be done in the coming period, here, in the country”, the minister also said.

The modernization plan includes, according to Moșteanu, other essential equipment. “We have the signed contract for 21 amphibious vehicles from the United States, which are due to arrive next year, and we are in discussion for another 44 amphibious vehicles. We are talking about vertical launch missiles, there is a system that will be donated and two systems will be purchased by the Romanian state. It is an ongoing contract with the American government. We are talking about the equipment with Naval Strike Missiles, with coastal missiles, for which there is an ongoing procedure. They are to be delivered, a signed contract, but you know how it is, not everything happens overnight,” he said.

Interior Minister: Security at the Danube Delta and in the Black Sea area plays a crucial strategic role

Security at the Danube Delta and in the Black Sea area plays a crucial strategic role in preventing the spread of instability and maintaining regional peace, Interior Minister Cătălin Predoiu said in a Navy Day message on Friday. He stressed that the ministry will continue modernizing equipment and training personnel. Predoiu noted that the celebration takes place in a complex geopolitical context, marked by a prolonged conflict near Romania’s borders.

“Today, the river-maritime component of the Interior Ministry’s forces is a central element of Romania’s role as a security provider on NATO’s eastern flank and at the EU border. In facing challenges—ranging from illegal migration and human trafficking to smuggling and illegal fishing—our response requires constant presence at sea and on rivers, modern resources, and international cooperation,” the minister stated in his message posted on the MAI website.

Since the beginning of 2025, Border Police maritime units have carried out 8,127 patrol missions to protect the border and combat illegal migration, arms trafficking, and poaching. In the same period, they have conducted 18 search-and-rescue missions, confirming their vital role in saving lives. As part of Frontex-coordinated operations, five Romanian vessels are participating in 2025 in Joint Operation Italy, with 33 interventions in the Mediterranean Sea and around 1,400 people rescued. “The Interior Ministry will continue modernizing equipment, training staff, and strengthening international cooperation to ensure that the protection of Romania’s maritime and river borders meets current and future challenges,” Predoiu added.

Romanian Navy Day was officially established through Law No. 382 of September 28, 2004, and since 2009 has been declared a national holiday.

Events dedicated to Romanian Navy Day take place along the seafront in front of the Fleet Command and in the adjacent maritime area, where training sequences of the joint naval exercise “Romanian Naval Forces 2025 – FNR 25” are held. Over 3,500 Romanian and foreign military personnel are participating, along with 28 ships (19 Naval Forces ships, three Coast Guard vessels, three Romanian Agency for Saving Human Life at Sea vessels, two Turkish Navy ships—a frigate and a corvette—and one Bulgarian Navy frigate), 25 RHIB-type fast boats, and about 20 aircraft belonging to the Romanian Naval Forces, the Romanian Air Force, and foreign partners.

The maritime show is complemented by three aircraft from the Romanian Aeroclub and dozens of civilian sailboats parading at sea. Simultaneously, 21 cannon salutes are fired by soldiers from the 30th Guard Brigade “Mihai Viteazul.” Two harbor and roadstead tugs cast flower wreaths into the sea waves in memory of fallen sailors. Navy Day will conclude in the evening, starting at 8:00 p.m., when military sailors will hold a torchlight retreat along the route Gate 1 – Fleet Command – Ovidiu Square, accompanied by the Naval Forces Military Band.

Romanian Navy Day is also marked today, from 10:00 to 12:30 in the Mangalia tourist port waterfront area. Tourists can admire a military ceremony and the conduct of the joint naval exercise FNR 25.10. Starting at 21:00, the military sailors from Mangalia will retreat with torches, to the tunes of the Military Music of the 2nd Infantry Division “Getica”.

Naval presence from Bulgaria and Turkey on Romanian Navy Day

At the joint naval exercise “Romanian Naval Forces 2025”, organized on Friday, August 15, on the occasion of Romanian Navy Day, in the maritime district across the seafront in Constanta, alongside the 25 Romanian military ships, the frigate GORDI (43) of the Bulgarian Naval Forces, as well as the frigate ORUÇREIS (245) and the corvette HEYBELIADA (511) from the Turkish Naval Forces will also participate.