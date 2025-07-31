The latest wave of the Romanians New Media Adoption report, conducted by Spark Foundry’s Data Intelligence team, a media agency part of Publicis Groupe Romania, reveals significant shifts in media consumption, trust, and digital behaviors among urban internet users. There is a clear trend of increasing attention to diverse media types, with online press and video platforms like YouTube maintaining strong engagement, especially among younger audiences.

Trust centers on source credibility, valued most by younger and older users, while middle-aged users prioritize tone and clarity. Digital platforms like Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and Google are increasingly replacing traditional media, especially among younger audiences.

Social media 's impact on shopping grows, with product tagging and direct purchases on Instagram and Facebook becoming common; influencer campaigns are especially effective in music, food, tourism and beauty.

AI tool usage has surged in chat, image generation, and document analysis, though skepticism remains strong among older and younger users.

Engagement in live streaming, audio platforms, gaming, and online communities is rising, showing a shift toward interactive digital experiences.

This study offers a comprehensive overview of the preferences and behaviors shaping media consumption in Romania, providing valuable insights into trends across various demographics.

It is part of Focus On: New Media Usage, a series of reports that track the evolution of media consumption behaviors based on quantitative studies. This report was conducted in May 2025, being the second of the two annual reports in the series.“In the last period, public attention to all types of media has increased significantly, on the background of the presidential elections and international tensions, noting an increasingly accentuated orientation towards online press and an increased interest of the population in digital platforms as a source of information, instead of using traditional media channels. At the same time, we see a growing involvement of users in online communities, more and more react to posts in the groups they belong to and choose to join communities to find people with similar interests. In addition, we note that the use of artificial intelligence, especially for Chat, has reached a record level, having already been adopted by half of Internet users in urban areas.” stated Mădălina Bâdea, Head of Data Insights, Spark Foundry.

Attention to Different Media Types

Compared to both waves in 2024, this wave shows a notable increase in the attention paid to information across all media types, with the highest rise observed in the case of Online Press. Despite this growth, the media format that continues to attract the highest level of attention remains Online Video (YouTube), followed by Classic TV, Social Media, and Video on Demand.

Each media type resonates differently across age groups. Classic TV primarily captures the attention of those aged 55 and above, while Radio tends to engage people aged between 35 and 55. In contrast, younger audiences, particularly those aged 18 to 34, are more drawn to information delivered through Social Media, Podcasts, and Printed Press. Within this younger segment, those aged 18 to 24 show a stronger interest in content from Video on Demand platforms and Online Press, while YouTube manages to attract attention from a broader age span, ranging from 18 to 44 years old.

When it comes to preferences related to the length of online videos, viewing habits vary considerably. 1/4 of urban internet users prefer videos between 1 – 5 minutes, while 38% opt for much shorter content, under one minute. Meanwhile, 17% of users say they are indifferent to video length altogether.

Age plays a key role in shaping these preferences. Those aged over 55 tend to favor extremely short videos, under 30 seconds. In contrast, users between 45 and 55 are generally indifferent to how long a video is. Younger audiences, however, display a more nuanced behavior. The 18 to 24 age group is particularly drawn to videos lasting between 30 and 59 seconds but also expresses interest in much longer formats, exceeding 6 minutes. Meanwhile, users aged 25 to 34 show a clear preference for videos videos with a duration between 1-5 minutes.

Media Behavior – TV vs. Internet

We’re seeing a notable increase in the number of people who enjoy watching TV with their families, as well as those who use video streaming platforms together with them. There’s also a rise in the number of viewers watching children’s TV shows or online videos.

Half of urban internet users look up products online after seeing them in TV commercials. Notably, more people are now using social networks for these searches, rather than traditional search engines.

More individuals now prefer getting their news from TV instead of reading it online, though trust in TV news versus online news has remained relatively unchanged.

People aged 25-34 are the most likely to watch TV with their families, while those aged 18-34 are more inclined to use video streaming platforms together. Viewers of children’s shows and videos tend to be aged between 18 and 44.

Among those aged 18-24, there is a stronger preference for watching news on TV rather than reading it online, and they tend to place more trust in TV news than in online sources.

Many 18-34-year-old engage in various online activities while watching TV. For this group, social media is both a primary source of entertainment and a key place to find information about products and services-often preferred over using search engines. While watching TV, many of them also turn to social media to comment on the shows and series they’re viewing, and they enjoy voting by SMS for their favorite programs.

Type of news followed

Compared to previous years, news related to health and domestic policy has seen the biggest increase.

Only 17% of urban internet users showed interest in news about culture, music, or theatre, while just 18% expressed interest in sports news.

Health-related news tends to attract the attention of both the youngest age group-those aged 18-24-and the oldest, those over 55.

Domestic policy is of particular interest to people aged 35-44 and those over 55, who also show an increased interest in foreign policy, alongside the 18-24 age group.

Younger viewers aged 18-24 are more likely to follow economic, financial, and sports news, while those aged 25-34 are more drawn to entertainment topics.

Lifestyle news appeals most to those aged 18-44, culture/music/theatre news is more engaging for the 18-34 age group, and technology news captures the attention primarily of those aged 18-24 and 35-44.

Traditional media is losing ground in favor of digital platforms

In the last six months, 4 in 10 urban internet users reported turning to Facebook for information instead of using traditional media channels, while 34% relied on Google. TikTok was used by 32%, Instagram and WhatsApp by 29% each, showing the growing popularity of digital platforms as sources of information. Still, a third of users (33%) have continued to rely on traditional media.

This shift is most noticeable among younger users. Those aged 18-34 are increasingly getting their news from TikTok, Instagram, and Reddit, while people aged 25-34 also frequently turn to Facebook, Google, WhatsApp, and X (formerly Twitter). By contrast, those aged 45 and older are less likely to have replaced traditional media with digital platforms when seeking information.

What drives trust in information sources

For 7 out of 10 urban internet users, trust in the information they consume comes primarily from the source itself. The way the information is written or presented matters for 38% of people, while popularity plays a role for 19%. Just 6% say they haven’t thought much about what determines their trust.

The credibility of the source is especially important for those aged 18-24 and those over 55. For people aged 25-34, trust is more often influenced by the tone or clarity of the message. Popularity matters more for users aged 18-34 and those over 55, while those aged 45-55 are most likely to say they haven’t considered what makes them trust a particular piece of information.

Searching for Information on the Internet

Search habits are evolving, with a noticeable decline in text-based information searches and a growing preference for more dynamic and visual formats. Image-based searches, direct searches on retailer websites, as well as searches on TikTok and Instagram are all on an upward trend. Meanwhile, searches on YouTube and voice-based searches have maintained a steady evolution.

Older users, especially those aged 45 and above, continue to rely primarily on traditional text-based searches when looking for information online. In contrast, younger users are adopting more diverse and interactive search methods. People aged 25-34 and those over 55 are more likely to search directly on platforms like YouTube or Instagram. Voice search is especially popular among the youngest users, aged 18-24, while image-based search sees more traction among those aged 25-34.

Retailer websites are another growing source of information, particularly for users aged 18-24 and 35-44. At the same time, those aged 18-34 are increasingly turning to TikTok as a direct source of information.

Ways to explore new music

Nearly half of urban internet users (48%) continue to discover new songs, artists, and musical styles through artists’ official YouTube channels, although this registered a negative trend compared to previous wave. TV remains another notable source, cited by 38% of respondents.

Radio, once a dominant discovery channel, is seeing a decline in relevance. Meanwhile, music streaming applications are gaining popularity, especially among younger users aged 18-24, who are increasingly using these platforms to explore new music.

Background music in social media videos is another discovery route, though it has also declined compared to the previous wave. Still, it remains a relevant source for those aged 18-44, who are more likely to pick up new songs or artists from videos posted by others on social platforms.

The most active group on YouTube when it comes to discovering music is users aged 25-34, while those aged 45-55 still turn to radio for new musical content.

Evolution of Digital Activities

This wave marks a notable resurgence across nearly all digital behaviors, driven by greater access to online platforms. Significant increases are observed in online news consumption, general information searches, social media usage, and even online gambling.

Main reasons for using Social Media

Social networks continue to play a central role in people’s daily lives, with 6 out of 10 users accessing them to unwind or fill their spare time – an upward trend that brings this behavior close to the level last seen in May 2023. While staying in touch with friends remains a key motivation for more than half of urban internet users, this purpose shows a slight downward trend compared to previous waves.

What stands out the most in this wave, however, is the significant increase in people using social media to search for products or brands they intend to purchase – highlighting the growing role of these platforms in influencing consumer behavior.

Looking at age differences, people aged 45-55 use social media primarily to relax or to meet new people, while those over 55 are more focused on maintaining connections with friends, staying updated on family news, or supporting social causes.

Younger users, particularly those aged 18-34, are more engaged with social media for product discovery and following influencers or celebrities. People aged 18-44 also use these platforms to keep up with emerging trends.

Those aged 18-24 stand out for their broad range of social media activities – they not only use these platforms to stay informed about friends and family but also to make new friends, join communities, support causes, and engage in live streaming. Meanwhile, users aged 25-34 value the variety of content and often post photos and videos, whereas those aged 35-44 focus more on keeping up with the activity of their favorite brands.

Social Media platforms

Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok continue to dominate as the top three social media platforms, with Instagram and TikTok seeing significant growth compared to previous waves.

Facebook remains the most widely used platform, especially among users aged over 55. In contrast, younger audiences, particularly those aged 18-34, are increasingly drawn to platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, X (formerly Twitter), Snapchat, and Reddit.

LinkedIn is more popular among users aged 35-44, who tend to use it more than other age groups. Meanwhile, Tumblr is preferred by the youngest group, aged 18-24, while Tinder and Clubhouse attract primarily those aged 25-34.

Romanians Favorite Type of Content on Social Media

Images, videos, and at a distance, articles and written texts remain the most favored types of content on social media, with images showing the highest increase compared to previous waves.

Images are particularly popular among users aged 25-34 and those over 55, while videos and audio formats appeal most to people aged 18-24 and also those over 55. Users aged 55 and above also show a strong preference for articles.

Among younger users aged 18-34, Instagram Stories, 360° images and videos, and live streaming are the most engaging content formats. Posts from favorite brand pages are especially appreciated by users aged 18-44.

Interestingly, users aged 18-24 still show a preference for text-based content, whereas those aged 25-34 lean more toward GIFs.

Activities on Instagram

The main activity on Instagram remains following posts from friends and acquaintances, an area that has shown positive growth compared to the fall wave, though it still remains below levels seen in earlier waves. Notable increases were also recorded for actions like clicking on sponsored or promoted ads from favorite brands, as well as tapping on tags in stories or posts to navigate directly to a brand’s page or online store. In contrast, the sharpest declines were seen in participation in contests or giveaways, followed closely by a drop in engagement with live shows hosted by celebrities or influencers.

Following friends’ posts is an activity more common among users aged over 55, while younger users aged 18-34 are more engaged with Instagram stories – both in posting and viewing – clicking on ads, and interacting with polls or questions in stories. People aged 18-24 and 45-55 enjoy reacting to pictures and videos, whereas users aged 25-34 and those over 55 tend to post photos and share various video content.

Activities like swiping up in stories, joining online communities, and watching live influencer events are largely the domain of 18-24 year-old. Meanwhile, those aged 25-34 are more likely to click on tags to explore branded pages or stores and to experiment with different filters.

TikTok and influencer campaigns

This wave shows a huge increase in awareness of influencer campaigns, reaching the highest level so far. Compared to the previous wave, all campaign types, except DIY campaigns, have registered growth in recognition.

The most distinctive and memorable influencer campaigns continue to be those related to music, gastronomy, tourism, and beauty & fashion, highlighting the strong engagement these sectors achieve through influencer marketing.

Metaverse

Metaverse awareness increased compared to the previous three waves, though it remains below the peak level recorded in May 2023. Currently, 6 out of 10 urban internet users are familiar with the “Metaverse” concept. Among them, 69% express interest in trying virtual experiences within the Metaverse.

Socialization in the Metaverse appeals to 52%, gaming to 51%, and music concerts to 50% of these users. Interest in various types of virtual experiences has grown across the board, with the exception of courses and education.

Artificial intelligence usage

This wave marks a substantial increase in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, with half of urban internet users reporting AI usage – significantly higher than in previous waves. Among these users, 73% engage with chat, 42% use AI to generate images, 33% leverage AI for document analysis, and 23% utilize AI to create videos.

Only 19% of AI users have not accessed AI directly through online platforms. Facebook leads as the most common platform for AI use, with 42% of users employing AI there, followed by Instagram at 33% and WhatsApp at 32%.

AI-generated images

Nearly half of urban internet users believe that images generated by artificial intelligence (AI) can be misleading. Opinions on the appearance of AI-generated images are divided: 30% consider them to look fake or artificial, while an equal proportion, 30%, find them creative and interesting.

Notably, 2 out of 10 users struggle to identify whether images are AI-generated, and 17% feel indifferent about AI-generated visuals. Age plays a significant role in these perceptions:

Users aged over 55 are more likely to believe AI-generated images can mislead.

Those aged 18-24 often perceive these images as fake or are uncertain if they are AI-generated.

Users aged 45-55 tend to view AI-generated images as fake/artificial or remain indifferent.

In contrast, the 25-44 age group is more inclined to see AI-generated images as creative and interesting.

Audio content platforms and podcasts

Awareness of social media platforms focused exclusively on audio content shows steady evolution compared to the previous wave. Users appreciate these platforms primarily for the privacy they offer, combined with access to useful and interesting information. Additionally, many value audio platforms as a new, authentic way to relate and connect, expressing a desire for more such platforms to be available nationally.

Compared to the fall wave, there is a notable decrease in the number of users who feel they overexpose themselves during video conferences and on social networks.

Regarding consumption habits, approximately 54% of respondents engage with podcasts on a weekly basis, showing no significant change since the previous wave. Popular podcast genres include interviews, education, entertainment and celebrities, comedy, lifestyle and health, as well as music.

Favorite types of live streaming and the most used platforms

This wave reveals huge increases across all types of live streaming, with the exception of videoconferences and cultural events. Music continues to be the most favored live streaming content by a wide margin. It is followed, at distance, by entertainment, concerts, personal and professional development courses, and lifestyle streams.

YouTube remains the dominant platform for live streaming, registering significant growth compared to all previous waves. Facebook follows but experienced a decline versus the prior wave, widening the gap with YouTube. Instagram and TikTok rank next, each recording a positive trend in live streaming activity.

E-commerce through Social Media

This wave shows a continued positive trend in how users perceive and use product tag functions on social media. A large majority, 82% of urban internet users, appreciate the ability to view product prices directly on social platforms, before deciding whether to access the online store. Similarly, 81% continue to view the tag function as useful because it provides a direct link to the product’s store page, streamlining the shopping process.

There is also a high increase in shopping behavior on social platforms. More users are now purchasing products directly through Facebook Marketplace and Facebook Shops, as well as buying directly from Instagram pages, without needing to visit external online stores. More users than ever report that when they click on a tagged product within a social media post, they often go on to complete a purchase.

Romanians and gaming activities

There’s an important increase in playing/downloading games on smartphones, now the top gaming activity, followed by free video games, which remained stable vs. the previous wave. In contrast, subscription services (e.g., Xbox Live, PlayStation Plus, Steam) and live streaming gameplay saw declines.

Smartphone gaming is most common among users aged 18-24 and 35-55. The 18-24 segment also plays online games with friends, while both 18-24 and 25-34 enjoy games on social media and live streaming their gameplay. Subscription services are more popular among 18-44-year-old. Those aged 25-44 are more likely to buy games online or play with strangers, while 35-55-year-old prefer downloading free games.

Main Drivers in trying/ searching a Video Game

4 out of 10 users continue to seek preferred game types. There’s growing importance placed on graphics/design, storyline, and customization. Users aged 35-44 and 55+ focus on game type, 25-44 value graphics/design, and 18-34 prioritize customization.

For 18-24-year-old, storyline, game popularity, and influencer recommendations are key. Recommendations from friends are more important for users aged 25-34 and 55+, while older users (55+) especially appreciate free games.

Online communities

A significant increase is observed in the number of users reacting to community posts compared to all previous waves, likely influenced by the heightened social and political tension during this period.

There’s also notable growth among those who join online communities to connect with others who share their interests, as well as among those who take part in contests or events promoted within these communities. More users are also joining brand-affiliated communities to stay informed, and many now say that being part of such communities has helped them feel more connected to the brand.

Local targeting and Proximity Events

There’s been a noticeable increase in the number of users engaging with app features that help them discover nearby events, marking a clear upward trend compared to all previous waves. Local targeting tools not only show increased usage, but also remain highly valued by those who use them.

More users now say they would look for additional information about events promoted on social media by brands, though fewer say they would consider attending such events, and only a slight rise is seen in those who say they would definitely attend. Interest in these types of posts remains highest among people aged 45 and above, who are particularly drawn to local events shared by brands. Meanwhile, younger users aged 18–34 are more inclined to consider going to such events, with the 18–24-year-olds most likely to say they would attend for sure.

Romanians and Smart TVs

88% of urban internet users report having at least one Smart TV in their household. Among them, 34% watch exclusively online content (YouTube, Netflix, HBO, Voyo etc.), a percentage that continues to grow, while 47% still combine classic TV with online viewing – a share slightly down from previous waves.

Ad consumption on Smart TVs shows a positive trend: 67% of urban internet users say they watch ads while viewing TV channels, and there’s also growing exposure to ads during online video viewing (to 51%). In contrast, ad exposure while navigating the Smart TV menu (e.g. when opening certain apps) has seen a slight decline. The 18–24 age group continues to report the highest exposure across all formats, followed by those aged 25–34.

Online content consumption via Smart TV continues to evolve. There’s a slight increase in those who watch online content without a subscription, mainly among 18–34-year-olds. Those aged 35–44 are more likely to consume both types of online content, free and subscription-based. Meanwhile, subscription-only viewers are found among both the 18–34 and 55+ segments.

Video on Demand

More than half (53%) of urban internet users now have at least one video streaming subscription, either personal or within the household, with most accessing these platforms via Smart TV (73%).

Netflix remains the most watched platform, although it has seen a decline compared to the previous two waves, returning to the level observed in October 2023. HBO Max follows at a distance but shows a positive trajectory. Apart from Netflix, Voyo is the only other platform that recorded a negative evolution compared to earlier waves.

Methodology

The study was conducted by the Data Intelligence team of the media agency Spark Foundry, using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interviews) method, on a sample of 806 male and female internet users aged 18 and older, living in urban areas, during the period of May 26-30, 2025.

