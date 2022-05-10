Nearly 900,000 Ukrainians have entered Romania since the start of the Russian invasion

Approximately 900,000 Ukrainians have entered Romania since the onset of the crisis in the neighboring country, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police informed on Tuesday.

According to a press release of the Border Police, within 24 hours, at national level, 70,165 people entered Romania through the border points, out of which 5,530 Ukrainian citizens (decreasing by 27.9% compared to the day precedence).

On the border with Ukraine, 2,911 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (down 31.5%), and on the border with the Republic of Moldova, 644 Ukrainian citizens entered (down 66%).