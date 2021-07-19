New alerts for heatwave and storms: Code orange for storms in 27 counties, heat in half of the country

The code yellow for heatwave code was issued by meteorologists for July 19 in 21 counties in the south and southeast of the country. At the same time, no less than 27 counties are affected by a code orange of storms and heavy rains, valid during July 19 – July 20, 10.00hrs.

The weather will be unstable in most parts of the country. There will be torrential showers, thunderstorms, wind gusts, storms and hail.

The water quantities will exceed locally 20 … 30 l / sqm and even 40 l / sqm. In the mountain areas, in Transylvania, Maramureș, the northern half of Moldova, and in the evening and during the night from Monday to Tuesday (July 19/20) and in Banat, most of Oltenia and in the northwest of Muntenia, there will be torrential downpours, lightning and in some places storms and hail. In short time intervals or by accumulation, quantities of water of 35 … 50 l / sqm and isolated over 60 … 80 l / sqm will be registered.

The heat wave will persist in Oltenia, Muntenia, Dobrogea and southern Moldova. In these regions the thermal discomfort will remain accentuated, and on large areas the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. In the southeast of the country, the thermal discomfort will remain high during Tuesday (July 20).