New alerts for heavy rains, storms for almost half of the country

Meteorologists issued new code yellow and orange warnings on Friday for heavy storms and torrential rains, for Bucharest and for several counties.

Thus, on Friday, during 10.00hrs and 19.00hrs, a code orange alert for unstable weather will be in force.

According to meteorologists, in Dobrogea, in the eastern half of Muntenia and in the southern half of Moldova, as well as in the Curvature Carpathians there will be periods of torrential downpours, storms, frequent lightning and hail. The quantities of water will exceed 30-40 l / sqm and in some places 50-60 l / sqm.

The counties of Vaslui, Vrancea, Galați, Buzău, Prahova, Ialomița, Călărași, Brăila, Tulcea and Constanța are targeted.

On Friday, in the same interval, a yellow code warning will be in force. According to the National Meteorological Administration, locally in Muntenia, Moldova and in the mountains there will be periods of temporary accentuated atmospheric instability, which will be manifested by frequent electrical discharges, wind intensifications, storms, torrential showers and hail. The quantities of water will sometimes exceed 25-30 l / sqm.

The Capital and the counties of Iași, Bacău, Covasna, Brașov, Argeș, Dâmbovița, Giurgiu and Teleorman are targeted.

Also, from Friday from 19.00 and until Saturday at 10.00 there will be a yellow code alert of temporary accentuated atmospheric instability. Locally in the east of Muntenia and the south of Moldova there will be periods with temporary accentuated atmospheric instability, which will be manifested by torrential showers, frequent electric discharges, intense wind gusts and isolated hail. The quantities of water will sometimes exceed 25-30 l / sqm.

The counties of Galați, Brăila, Ialomița and Călărași are targeted. In the same interval, Tulcea and Constanța counties will be under code orange warning of accentuated atmospheric instability. In Dobrogea there will be periods of torrential downpours, storms, thunderstorms and hail. The quantities of water will exceed 30-40 l / sqm and in some places 50-60 l / sqm.