New bad weather alert: Romania divided between heavy rains and snowfall

Romanian weathermen have issued a new Code Yellow alert for heavy rainfalls in ten counties, valid as of Saturday to Sunday, with snowfalls in the mountain areas, where the wind will blow with 80kmph.

The code yellow alert comes into force on Saturday, December 12 at 08:00hrs and expires on Sunday, December 13 at 10:00hrs.

The alert announces rainfalls in Gorj, Vâlcea, Sibiu, Brașov, Argeș, Dâmbovița, Prahova, Buzău, Vrancea and Covasna counties.

It will temporarily rain in most regions actually, with falls exceeding 15-20 liters/sqm in the southern and eastern regions.

It will snow in the Eastern and Curvature Mountains, mainly at altitudes of over 1,700 metres.There will be also blizzard due to the strong wind gusts of 70…80kmph, with low visibility.