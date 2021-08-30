New conditions for Romanians who want to enter Bulgaria, from September 1

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced on Monday that Bulgarian authorities have revised the conditions for entry into Bulgaria amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and the new measures will come into force as of September 1, 2021.

Romanians can enter Bulgaria only if they present a European digital certificate COVID-19 attesting to vaccination, testing or passing through the disease. According to the new provisions, Romanian citizens arriving from Romania, kept in the green area, can enter the Republic of Bulgaria under the condition of presenting, in addition to travel documents, one of the following documents:

a European digital certificate COVID-19 attesting to the vaccination or a similar document containing the same data as the European digital certificate COVID-19;

a European digital certificate COVID-19 attesting to the cure or a similar document containing the same data as the European digital certificate COVID-19;

a European COVID-19 digital certificate attesting to the test or a similar document containing the same data as the European COVID-19 digital certificate.

Among the categories of persons exempted from the requirement to present COVID-19 documents upon entry into the Republic of Bulgaria are persons transiting the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria, provided that immediate leave of the territory of that State is guaranteed, as well as children up to 12 years of age. years, the MFA said in a press statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the telephone number of the Romanian Embassy in Sofia: 0035929733510, the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Center of Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by Call Center operators, on a permanent basis .

Also, the Romanian citizens who are facing a difficult, special situation, with an emergency character, have at their disposal the emergency telephone number of the Romanian diplomatic mission in the Republic of Bulgaria: 00359879440758.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends consulting the websites: https://www.mae.ro/node/51904 and http://sofia.mae.ro/, thorough information prior to traveling abroad and strict compliance with the measures applicable in the context of the pandemic of COVID-19.