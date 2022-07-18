New heat wave expected as of July 20

The weather will be hot between July 18 and July 31 across the country, with meteorologists announcing a new heat wave from July 20. The probability of showers will be low, according to the forecast published by the National Meteorology Administration.

Banat

During July 21 – 24 the temperatures are expected to climb to 37C…38C. For the last month of July the highs will range form 34C to 36C. The minimum temperatures are 17C…19C.

Crișana

During July 21 – 24 the highs will climb up to 36C…37C, while on the last week of July the maximum temperature will be around 34C. The average lows will range from 16C…18C.

Transylvania

During July 21 – 24 there will be 32C…34C, with minimum temperatures of 13C…15C. Local showers are expected during July 25-31.

Maramureș

As of July 20, the weather will be hot, especially in the plain areas, with maximum temperatures of 32C…34C expected and lows of 15C…17C.

Rains also expected in the last week of July.

Moldova

As of July 20 there will be highs of 32C…34C and lows of 15C…18C. Higher temperatures are expected on July 24, with maximum temperatures reaching 35C…36C. Prediction for rain is higher during July 24-31.

Dobrogea

The weather will get hotter after July 20, with highs of 32C…34C and lows of 19C…21C. Short-lasting showers are expected in the last week of July.

Muntenia

The heat wave is expected to hit the region after July 20, with highs of 34C…27C and lows of 18C…19C. Short-lasting showers are also forecast after July 25.

Oltenia

Highs of 29C…31C and lows of 14C…16C are expected till July 20, while after this date there will be scorching heat, with maximum temperatures reaching 34C…27C and lows of 18C…19C. Short-term showers are expected after July 24.

In the mountains

This week the highs are 22C…24C and lows of 12C…14C. Short-term showers are also expected. After July 24, scattered showers will intensify especially during afternoons.

The Carpathians – the coldest spot in Europe these days

Therefore, the lowest temperatures in Europe were registered this morning was in the Carpathian mountains: -0.6 C at Lomnica (2,600 m alt), in Slovakia (High Tatras) and +0.5 C at Omu peak. Temperatures below 2 degrees were also recorded in northern Scandinavia. In Romania it was unusually cold, in almost all localities in Transylvania the minimums falling below 10 degrees, from Miercurea Ciuc and Târgu Mureș, to Brașov and Dej.