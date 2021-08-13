New heatwave alert in 8 counties till Sunday

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a new code yellow alert for heatwave targeting eight counties in the western part of the country.

According to ANM, during Saturday and Sunday (August 14 and 15), the heat wave will expand and thermal discomfort will increase in the west and southwest of the country, where the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will reach and slightly exceeded the critical threshold of 80 units.

The heatwave code in 8 counties in the country.

On Saturday (August 14) the maximum temperatures will frequently range from 33C to 36C, and on Sunday (August 15), isolated, they will reach 37 – 38C and locally there will be heat in Banat, Crișana, southern Oltenia and in the south western Muntenia. On Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays (August 16, 17 and 18) the heat wave will intensify and seize most of the country.