New park in the pipeline in Bucharest

The capital’s Sector 6 City Hall launches the public debate for the Military Greenhouse Park, ready for construction. The Military Greenhouses are located in Prelungirea Ghencea, near the Brâncuși Quarter, the Latin Quarter, close to the Bucharest Ring Road (Western side), and were abandoned in the early 2000s

The Mayor of Sector 6, Ciprian Ciucu, invited residents of the Military Greenhouses area to participate in the discussion about the park that the authorities want to build in that area.

Phase II of the Liniei Park, built on a former railway that served several factories, was completed a year ago, the construction being presented as the largest park in Bucharest after the Revolution, with over 8 hectares.

Now follows Phase III of the Liniei Park, Lacu Morii Park (including the South Bank), Grozăvești Park, Serele Militare Park (Ghencea).

The Liniei Park is located in Militari area and was practically arranged on the former railway, which served several factories, and the adjacent land, over a length of 400 meters.

The debate will take place on May 20, 2025, at 5:00 PM, at the Sector 6 City Hall, located at 147-149 Calea Plevnei.

To participate in the debate, you must register by completing the form available here, no later than May 19, at 4:00 PM.