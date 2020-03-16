New remote video teaching tool for teachers and students to continue their school activity

Kinderpedia announced it offers help to families and teachers concerned about the discontinuation of school activity with a remote video teaching module. Starting today, teachers will be able to hold their classes in live video format, on Kinderpedia. The communication and management app for kindergartens and schools has integrated the Zoom functionalities that allow users to create video conferences for their classes and invite children to join directly in the app. The video conferencing feature is available to all current users of the platform, who will find it in the main menu. They can turn any class activity from the Daily Timeline into an online lesson, by clicking on the “Schedule video conference” option.

To support the public education system, which is now facing an unprecedented crisis, Kinderpedia offers the option of remote video teaching free of charge to public schools by the end of this school year. The steps that schools have to follow are simple: creating the school account, adding classes, adding teachers, adding children – both teachers and parents receive an invitation email on the platform – adding the schedule and activating the remote video lesson option for the desired classes. Additionally, Kinderpedia allows teachers to mark attendance, give grades, add homework and projects, provide feedback to parents etc. The registration on the platform and the training for users will be done online, with the aid of the customer support team and the library of tutorials in Romanian and English.

“We believe more than ever in the transformative role of technology and hope to connect as many dedicated teachers and students as possible. Once again, we responded promptly to the needs of our users and contributed to the continuity of the educational act, in an innovative way. To ensure the access of as many teachers and students to the remote video teaching functionality, public schools will be able to create a free account on Kinderpedia until the end of this school year. Moreover, all new users will benefit from the same dedicated support that has established us as the preferred platform for the leading schools and kindergartens in Romania,” said Evelina Necula, co-founder of Kinderpedia.

The new functionality adds to the 20 Kinderpedia modules that are meant to simplify the administrative activity of schools and kindergartens and to maintain the family connected to the children’s activity and school progress. Kinderpedia has received numerous international and local recognitions for its contribution to the transformation of education. The platform obtained first place at the Innovators for Children accelerator, organized by Impact Hub Bucharest with the support of the Botnar Foundation and placed third at Startarium, the most popular entrepreneurial competition in Romania. Kinderpedia has been recognized as a social impact business at the European Angel Investment Summit in Brussels and has obtained a Seal of Excellence from the European Commission on SME Instrument, Phase II. For the innovative nature of the solution and for the impact it brings to education, Kinderpedia received the title Innovator of the Year at the Gala Business Review – ex aequo – and was listed by Business Magazine in the catalogue dedicated to the most innovative companies in Romania.