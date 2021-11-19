file photo
New restrictions lifted: Access at outdoor events, sports competitions, but only for the vaccinated or those who had the Covid infection

By Romania Journal
The authorities decided, on Friday, several measures to relax some restrictions in Romania. Basically, there will be access to shows, concerts, open-air festivals, with a maximum of 1,000 people, but only for the people who are vaccinated against COVID or who have passed through the disease in the past 6 months.

At the same time, spectators will be able to access sports competitions, also based on the vaccination certificate or a proof they had the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

It is proposed that the organization and development of sports competitions in Romania, in closed or open spaces, can be done, only in the time interval 5.00-21.00, with the participation of spectators up to 30% of the maximum capacity of the space, ensuring a distances of at least 1 meter between persons and with the participants wearing a protective facemask.

The new decision taken by the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) also establishes the conditions under which the December 1 ceremonies will take place.

Therefore, people can attend the National Day ceremonies on December 1 provided that they are vaccinated against Covid-19 or they have gone through the infection in the past 6 months. The ceremonies can be attend by 400 people a the most in Bucharest and by 200 at the most in the county seats if they respect the following rules:

-wear protecting facemasks

-mandatory hand disinfection

-maintain a distance of minimum 1 meter among participants.

The night lockdown restriction remains in place.

Romania Journal
