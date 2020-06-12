New restrictions lifted as of June 15

PM Ludovic Orban has announced that new restrictions would be lifted as of June 15, including the re-opening of the lottery, gambling and betting houses, if they have a low epidemiological risk.

On the other hand, the gambling rooms inside malls remain closed, likewise playgrounds and restaurants if they are not in open spaces.

The new relaxation measures have been decided following a meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations on Thursday night, while proposals will be included in a government resolution.

At the same time, as of June 15 people who come from countries with a low number of COVID-19 cases will not stay home isolation anymore. Among the countries with a low number of cases there are Austria, Greece, Bulgaria. The air traffic with this countries will be also resumed.

As for the isolation imposed for citizens coming from other countries to Romania, the condition is the stay will not last more than 14 days. “If there are Romanians who go on a 7-day holiday in these countries, they will not have to stay in isolation upon return”, the PM explained.

Moreover, physical activities in groups of six people will be allowed. So far, only groups of 3 were allowed to do that.

Outdoor pools will be re-opened and the spa treatment will be also resumed.

Parents who have no help with the children at home and who will return to work after June 15, will be able to take the kids to the kindergartens and after-school activities.

The Government has not decided anything yet on the state of alert, which expires on June 16. A decision in this respect will be announced early next week.