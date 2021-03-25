New restrictions on the table, movement bans, earlier closing time for stores

Movement of people outside localities with an infection rate higher then 3 per 1,000 inhabitants might be banned, with some exceptions such as for justified reasons: for work, to take care of a minor, elderly or ill person or for medical assistance.

The measure is discussed within the National Committee for Emergency Situations currently convened in session. The movement outside your household in localities where the incidence is higher than 7 per 1,000 will be also restricted starting with 8 p.m during the whole week. In localities with an infection rate ranging from 3.5/1,000 and 7 per 1,000 the measure would be enforced only during the weekend.

Once agreed, the proposals will be sent to the Government for approval.

Other potential restrictions

Stores could close earlier during the weekend in localities with a rate higher than 3.5 per 1,000. The proposed closing hour is 6 p.m. If the rate is higher than 7, stores will close down at 8 p.m. during the whole week.

Gym and fitness centers will be shut down.

According to the draft, movement of people is allowed outside their house/household during April 3-April 5, on the Catholic Easter and during May 1-May 2, Orthodox Easter to attend religious services.