New rules for citizens entering Romania. Who must be quarantined or isolated?

The National Committee for Emergency Situations has passed a new resolution on Friday establishing new criteria to except from quarantine/isolation the citizens entering Romania.

Therefore, citizens entering Romania will not be quarantined or placed under isolation at home if they arrive from those countries in the EU or the European Economic Spaces which have the rate of new COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants smaller or equal to Romania’s in a similar period of time.

www.insp.gov.ro. The National Institute of Public Health will permanently update the list of the countries in the coronavirus green area. The list is updated on weekly basis, every day of Monday and is published at