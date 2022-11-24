New species of dinosaur discovered in Hațeg Land

A new species of dinosaur, called Transylvanosaurus platycephalus – Flat-headed reptile from Transylvania, which lived approximately 70 million years ago, was discovered by an international team of researchers in the UNESCO International Geopark Tara Haţegului/Hateg Land, Bucharest University, the administrator of the geopark, announced on Thursday

This herbivorous dinosaur, called “Transylvanosaurus platycephalus”, after the area where the fossils were found, lived about 70 million years ago, says the team led by paleontologist Felix Augustin from the University of Tübingen. The discovery was recently published in the journal “Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology”, according to a statement sent by the University of Bucharest.

“The name of Transylvanosaurus platycephalus literally means ‘flat-headed (flat) reptile of Transylvania’. The discovered bones, parts of the skull of Transylvanosaurus, offer a new perspective on the evolution of European fauna shortly before the extinction of the dinosaurs, 66 million years ago years. This species of dinosaur, previously unknown, was about two meters long, walked on two legs and belonged to the Rhabdodontidae family. The body of the new dinosaur was small, as in the case of other dinosaurs discovered on the territory of Hațegului Country, known already under the name of dwarf dinosaurs”, states the cited source.

“The limited food resources that were available in these parts of Europe, at that time, led to the reduction of the body size of these animals”, says paleontologist Felix Augustin, quoted in the Bucharest University press release.

During most of the Cretaceous period, which spanned between 145 and 66 million years ago, Europe was a tropical archipelago. Transylvanosaurus lived on one of the many islands of the archipelago, along with other dwarf dinosaurs, crocodiles, turtles and pterosaurs, paleontologists explained. “With each newly discovered species, we disprove the widely held hypothesis that the late Cretaceous fauna would have had a reduced diversity on the current European territory,” the paleontologist adds.

Ţara Haţegului/Hateg Land is one of the most important places in Europe in terms of the discovery of vertebrates from the Late Cretaceous period. In total, ten species of dinosaurs have been identified here so far. “This diversity represents something unusual. In most cases, the discoveries in Haţeg consist of only a few bones, but even these can sometimes provide amazing information – such as the case of Transylvanosaurus”, says university professor. Dr. Zoltán Csiki-Sava.

Transylvanosaurus fossils were able to survive for tens of millions of years because they were protected by the sediments of an ancient river bed – until the waters of another modern river brought them back to the surface. “If the dinosaur skeleton had simply been exposed on the surface, instead of being partially buried by river sediments, weather conditions and scavengers would have destroyed all its remains at a rapid pace and we would never have known about the existence of this species.” concludes the paleontologist Felix Augustin, in the press release of the University of Bucharest.