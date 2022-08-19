New weather alert for storms in one half of the country, heatwave in some other counties

Three counties in Romania are under a code orange alert for heatwave. However, heat will affect great part of the country as well. Meteorologists also issued a code yellow warning for heavy rains till Monday morning.

The code orange for heat is valid in Caras Severin, Timis and Arad counties, with temperatures ranging from 38C to 40C. There will be 20C…23C at night.

The heatwave will persist in the western and southern regions on August 19 and August 20 and will expand to western Transylvania, Maramures, southern Moldova and the continental region of Dobrogea. The thermal discomfort will be high, with the temperature-moisture index exceeding the critical threshold of 80 units. Maximum temperatures will range from 33C to 37C, and minimum ones will not climb down below 18C…21C. The thermal discomfort will be high for the upcoming period as well.

At the same time, the weather will get unstable, from Saturday, 12:00hrs till Monday, 10:00hrs, first in Banat, Oltenia and in the mountain areas, and then in the entire western part of the territory. Meteorologists have issued a code yellow for unstable weather in these areas, with torrential rains in store, thunderstorms, wind gusts and, in places, storms and hail.