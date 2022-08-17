New weather alerts: Torential rains in half country, the other half under heatwave

Meteorologists have issued two code yellow warnings: an alert of torrential rains and storms that will affect half of the country on Wednesday and the other one of heat until Friday. A code yellow for unstable weather was also issued on Wednesday as well.

So, the weather will get unstable in Moldova, Maramures, Transylvania, northern Muntenia and Dobrogea, and locally in the mountains. There will also be torrential rains, thunderstorms, wind gusts and, in places, storms and hail.

On the other side, a code yellow for heatwave was issued until Friday, August 19. Thus, heatwave will persist in the western and southern regions on August 17, 18 and 19, with the temperature-moisture index exceeding the critical threshold of 80 units.

Maximum temperatures will range from 34C to 38C, and even 39C…40C in the west and southwest on Friday, August 19. The minimum temperatures will not climb below 18C…21C.