New weather alerts: Torential rains in half country, the other half under heatwave
Meteorologists have issued two code yellow warnings: an alert of torrential rains and storms that will affect half of the country on Wednesday and the other one of heat until Friday. A code yellow for unstable weather was also issued on Wednesday as well.
So, the weather will get unstable in Moldova, Maramures, Transylvania, northern Muntenia and Dobrogea, and locally in the mountains. There will also be torrential rains, thunderstorms, wind gusts and, in places, storms and hail.