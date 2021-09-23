Night lockdown at weekends in localities with Covid infection rate 6 per 1,000, vaccinated people excepted

The night quarantine will be established over the weekend in localities where the infection rate exceeds 6 per thousand and throughout the week in areas with an incidence of COVID-19 cases of over 7.5 according to the decision adopted by the National Committee for Emergency Situations on Thursday.

However, people vaccinated against COVID are excepted, and they will be able to leave the house between 05.00-20.00 without an affidavit.

In the localities where the infection rate is higher than 6, but does not exceed 7.5, the shops will be closed from 18.00 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The green COVID certificate remains in force in areas with an infection rate of over 3 per thousand, and for children it will be mandatory from 12 years, and not from 6 years, as it is now.

On the other hand, the former president of the Constitutional Court, Augustin Zegrean said that the latest measures decided by the Government by decision, whether it is the introduction of the green certificate COVID-19, or the permission of movement for vaccinated persons in case of quarantine, are outside the Constitution.

“Fundamental rights and freedoms can only be affected by law. Write this in the Constitution, says the ECHR. The Constitution clearly states: The Government by law implements the laws. You can’t jump the horse whenever you want. They can’t make a government decision the way they want. Yes, I can, but then there is no rule of law“, said Augustin Zegrean.