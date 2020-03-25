Nine test positive at private dialysis centre in Bucharest. Several cases in a church in the Capital

Nine people from a private dialysis centre in Bucharest have tested positive for COVID-19. Overall, 40 people from the centre were tested, but tests have come out only for 20 of them so far.

The Strategic Communication Group says the Bucharest Public Health Direction started an epidemiological inquiry at all 6 units of the centre. Health inspectors decided to shut down the centre and to apply a fine of RON 30,000.

Coronavirus cases found in a church in Bucharest

Several people have tested positive for COVID-19 in a church in the District 2 of the Capital city.

The first to test positive was the woman who sold candles, and after that, also the two priests and two deacons. The priests and the deacons are isolated at home, while the woman is hospitalised at Matei Bals, the National Institute for Infectious Diseases.

The Romanian Orthodox Church’s (BOR) spokesperson Vasile Banescu has confirmed the information, saying the situation had been known since Thursday night. He said the Sunday religious service had been officiated by another priest after the church and the courtyard had been disinfected.

The authorities recommended last week that religious services to be officiated inside the churches but without people attending and to be aired online or through mass media. Despite recommendations, some churches allowed people to attend the service outside the church, and even gave the Eucharist to the parishioners.