No Christmas Fair in Bucharest this year due to COVID-19, new mayor says

Nicușor Dan, the new mayor of Bucharest has told B1 TV last evening that there will be no Christmas Fair held in Bucharest this winter because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There will be no Christmas Fair this winter for we are in an exceptional medical situation, where doctors and medical staff are dying. We cannot allow to amplify this disease. After we get through this pandemic in the next year we’ll have a Christmas Fair, with the Capital City Hall being an honest commercial partner with private operators, meaning the city hall will provide the venue for the private operators, they will rent the spaces and pay for the cultural events. The City Hall will not pay anything, this is the way to be done from now on”, Nicusor Dan explained.