No crowds at the National Day military parade this year

The official ceremonies due on December 1 at the Arch of Triumph Square in Bucharest on Romania’s National Day will take place this year without audience and will last an hour at the most, due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The National Committee for Emergency Situations has decided on Thursday to extend the state of alert in Romania and to approve the official ceremonies on the National Day in certain conditions: maximum 400 people marching at the parade and with no public attending.

Participants are compelled to wear face masks covering both their mouth and nose and to disinfect their hands.

Participants will also have to keep an one-metre distance between them and to secure an area of minimum 4 sqm per person.