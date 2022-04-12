Not Only People Have Been Brutalized by the Occupiers

The liberation of the Kyiv region brought horrifying corpses of people and animals. No one ever thought that people could put their hands on dogs and cats. But the Russian army does not shy away from this.

Advisor to the head of the Ministry of internal affairs Anton Gerashchenko said that the occupiers killed dogs for fun. Some dogs were kicked to death. Other dogs were nailed to street stairs and skinned.

In Makarov, Kyiv region, Russian occupiers killed a dog’s mistress right on the house’s doorstep. Now the Akitu dog sits outside the house and refuses to volunteer. A devoted dog named Rini has been waiting for the killed woman for over a month.

More details here.