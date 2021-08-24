Number of girls up to 15 years old who got pregnant has doubled this year in Vaslui

Ten pregnant girls, under the age of 15, were registered by the authorities in Vaslui County, in the first semester of this year. According to the Public Health Directorate (DSP) Vaslui, based on the situations received from family doctors in the county, the number of pregnant women up to 15 years old doubled in the first six months of the year, compared to the same period in 2020.

In the first half of this year, under the age of 15, 10 pregnant women were registered, compared to five in the first half of last year. In the age category 15-19 years, there were 195 new pregnant women registered in the first six months of 2021, compared to 190, as many were in the same period in 2020. There were also increases for women aged between 45 and 49, at this age category being registered two pregnant women, in the mentioned period, compared to one, in the same period last year. In the first semester of this year, 1,321 pregnant women were registered in the county, with 100 more compared to the same period in 2020.

Romania ranks second in the top countries in the European Union with the most teenage mothers, and one in 6 teenagers who had a child before the age of 15 will have a second child before the age of 18. These are the conclusions of a UNICEF study presented earlier this year, which shows how this phenomenon has evolved in recent years and how Romania got here, although for at least 20 years a number of new institutions have been created at the level of local communities, which would they could be more directly involved in the prevention of teenage pregnancies and births.