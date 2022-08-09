Number of new Covid-19 infections again close to 10,000 in Romania

The number of new daily COVID-19 infections is again near the threshold of 10,000 cases. 9,864 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, more by 5,175 as against the previous day. The most numerous cases- 1,319- were recorded in Bucharest, where the infection rate stands at 9.62 per one thousand.

1,996 of the new daily cases are of reinfected patients more than 90 days since the first infection. Apart from the newly confirmed cases, 382 were reconfirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 66,236, with 43 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 20 men and 23 women, with two deaths occurring in other days but reported today.

Among those 43 new Covid victims, 11 were in the 60-69 age group, 14 were in the 70-79 age group and 18 in patients over 80. All dead patients had comorbidities and only 11 were vaccinated.

4,077 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently admitted in hospitals, while in 295 are in intensive care, more by 21 than the previous day. 257 Covid patients in intensive care are not vaccinated.

Among the total hospitalized Covid patients, 605 are children, with 4 of them in intensive care.