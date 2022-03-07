Olena Zelenska: “Occupiers are killing Ukrainian children. Consciously and cynical”

“The occupiers are killing Ukrainian children. Consciously and cynical.

Sofia, 6 years old. She, her one and a half year old brother whose mother, grandmother and grandfather were shot in their car. The family had tried to leave the place of Nowa Kachowka and ended up being offensive by Russian troops.

Our children. Alisa from the Ukrainian city of Ochtyrka. She didn’t get any older than 8 years. She died during the shooting along with her grandfather, who was trying to protect her with his own body.

Polina from Kiev. She died along with her parents and brother during a shooting on the streets of the capital. Her sister is in critical condition.

Arsenij 14 years old. The splitter of a gun hit the boy in the head. Paramedics couldn’t reach him because of the shooting and Arsenij bleeding. His aunt was killed and his parents barely survived the fire as they tried to recover their child’s body.

Severely wounded by the rocket firing. 18-month-old Kirill from Mariupol was still hospitalized by his parents in a bullet fire. But the doctors

I have to report this. At least 38 children have already been killed in Ukraine. And that number may continue to increase right now due to the fire of peaceful cities! When the people in Russia say they are not at war with the civil population, show them these pictures! These are the faces of children who never grow up.

How many more children have to die for Russian troops to stop shooting and humanitarian corridors to agree? How much more blood needs to be shed and many people need to starve so that Russian troops stop destroying peaceful vehicles and carry out humanitarian missions?

Such a corridor is currently needed in the most intense cities of Ukraine. Hundreds of children can die there in basements without food or medical care. Been out of contact with them for a week. The occupants are shooting entire families and volunteers as they try to leave or reach the city.

Calling all honest media in this world! Report these terrible facts: Russian invaders are killing children. And they do it on purpose, they shoot at their victims and don’t allow humanitarian aid.

Show this to Russian mothers as well. They should know what their sons are doing in Ukraine. Show these photos of Russian women. It’s their husbands, brothers, countrymen, who kill children and maybe even have their own! Who silently agrees with this crime is personally responsible for the death of every Ukrainian child.