Olena Zelenska: “Occupiers are killing Ukrainian children. Consciously and cynical”
Olena Zelenska, the wife of the Ukrainian president, posted a heartbreaking message about children who have died since Russia invaded Ukraine.
In a Facebook post, she gave some examples and mentioned that many others are trapped in the basements and starve. Olena Zelenska called on the international press to present this reality and said that Russian women must also see what their husbands and brothers are doing in Ukraine.