Ombudsman asks President to declare state of emergency amid Coronavirus outbreak

Ombudsman Renate Weber has asked President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday to declare state of emergency amid the Coronavirus outbreak, and urged the Parliament to approve it.

“We are not questioning the opportunity of the measures taken so far, the need of restriction of some rights, but it is mandatory to happen according to the fundamental law in case of exceptional situations. These are the requirements of the rule of law, where restricting some rights and liberties can be done only under article 43 of the Romanian Constitution. Romania has legislation in force, the emergency ordinance no. 1/1999, and its provisions must be observed accordingly”, says a Ombudsman press release.