OMV Petrom gives EUR 1 M to the Romanian Red Cross to buy testing equipment for COVID-19 quick diagnosis

OMV Petrom is donating EUR 1 million to Red Cross Romania in the fight with the Coronavirus outbreak. The funds will be used to buy testing equipment for COVID-19 quick diagnosis.

“During difficult times, like the one we are going through now, solidarity and responsibility are crucial. When social distancing becomes a preventive measure, we must stick together through other means. And solidarity is one of them,” said Christina Verchere, executive general manager OMV Petrom.

“OMV Petrom donation represent a substantial contribution for the national health system, which will enable a growing access of the infected people to a quick test,” said Red Cross Romania general manager, Ioan Silviu Lefter, thanking OMV Petrom for their “involvement and social responsibility” proved in these difficult times.

Red Cross Romania’s mandate in the COVID-19 pandemic is to assist people without families, in self-isolation, with basic foodstuff and hygiene packages. A basic food package weighs 12 kilos, costs RON 90 and covers the food needs for a 3-person family for 2 weeks. The hygiene product package costs RON 60 and contains personal hygiene products and cleaning products.

For the people under quarantine, Red Cross Romania is providing the local authorities with first necessity materials deployed in the warehouses for emergency situations: water, bedding, hygiene and cleaning products, etc

Red Cross Romania urges the population to observe the medical advice provided by the competent authorities, while calling for calm and reason.