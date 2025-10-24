On International Pasta Day, Romania Ranks Top in Southeast Europe for Pasta Consumption
On the occasion of International Pasta Day, data from Glovo — the tech platform offering on-demand services across multiple categories and a wide range of products — show that Romania ranks first in Southeast Europe and third globally for pasta consumption, with over 1.7 million portions delivered through the platform in the past 12 months.
According to data, Romanians ordered an average of around 200 pasta portions per hour over the last year, placing Romania third in the global rankings after Spain and Italy — two countries with a strong Mediterranean culinary tradition. These figures reflect Romanians’ growing appetite for Italian dishes, appreciated for their comforting taste, ease of delivery, and variety of options.
Highest Pasta Consumption Immediately After Valentine’s Day
Bucharest clearly dominates the order rankings, followed by major cities such as Constanța, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, and Brașov. The preferred time to enjoy a portion of pasta is 6:00–7:00 PM, followed by the lunch break around noon.
Fridays remain the day with the most pasta orders, closely followed by Saturday and Thursday. March stands out as the month with the highest number of deliveries.
A spectacular peak in orders occurred on February 15, 2025, when Romanians ordered approximately 45% more portions than on a typical day. The “golden minute” for pasta was recorded on January 18, 2025, at 7:38 PM, when the most orders were placed.
Carbonara Tops the Culinary Preferences
Romanians’ culinary preferences reveal a true passion for Italian dishes, combining authentic flavors with the comfort of a quick, delicious meal. The most ordered dishes include classic Carbonara — creamy and savory, with crispy bacon and Parmesan — followed by Bolognese, with rich minced meat and aromatic tomato sauce. Quattro Formaggi attracts with its mix of cheeses, and Lasagna remains a symbol of family meals. Pasta with shrimp or seafood also ranks highly, chosen for refinement and fresh taste.
When it comes to pasta types, Romanians remain loyal to classic textures. Penne and spaghetti lead the choices, followed by tagliatelle, ideal for dense sauces. Lasagna is popular both as a recipe and a format, while fusilli, with its spiral shape, is appreciated for the way it “holds” the sauce in every twist.
Pasta Champions: A Bucharest Resident Orders Over 290 Portions in a Year
The biggest pasta fan in Romania is a user from Bucharest, who ordered over 290 portions in the past year. On average, this user ordered pasta 4–5 days a week throughout the year.
At the same time, the largest order by value also came from the capital, exceeding 2,080 lei.
Italy still rules in the EU
However, Italy has no rival in the EU in pasta production, with 69% of the total.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002