On the occasion of International Pasta Day, data from Glovo — the tech platform offering on-demand services across multiple categories and a wide range of products — show that Romania ranks first in Southeast Europe and third globally for pasta consumption, with over 1.7 million portions delivered through the platform in the past 12 months.

According to data, Romanians ordered an average of around 200 pasta portions per hour over the last year, placing Romania third in the global rankings after Spain and Italy — two countries with a strong Mediterranean culinary tradition. These figures reflect Romanians’ growing appetite for Italian dishes, appreciated for their comforting taste, ease of delivery, and variety of options.

Highest Pasta Consumption Immediately After Valentine’s Day

Bucharest clearly dominates the order rankings, followed by major cities such as Constanța, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, and Brașov. The preferred time to enjoy a portion of pasta is 6:00–7:00 PM, followed by the lunch break around noon.

Fridays remain the day with the most pasta orders, closely followed by Saturday and Thursday. March stands out as the month with the highest number of deliveries.

A spectacular peak in orders occurred on February 15, 2025, when Romanians ordered approximately 45% more portions than on a typical day. The “golden minute” for pasta was recorded on January 18, 2025, at 7:38 PM, when the most orders were placed.

Carbonara Tops the Culinary Preferences

Romanians’ culinary preferences reveal a true passion for Italian dishes, combining authentic flavors with the comfort of a quick, delicious meal. The most ordered dishes include classic Carbonara — creamy and savory, with crispy bacon and Parmesan — followed by Bolognese, with rich minced meat and aromatic tomato sauce. Quattro Formaggi attracts with its mix of cheeses, and Lasagna remains a symbol of family meals. Pasta with shrimp or seafood also ranks highly, chosen for refinement and fresh taste.

When it comes to pasta types, Romanians remain loyal to classic textures. Penne and spaghetti lead the choices, followed by tagliatelle, ideal for dense sauces. Lasagna is popular both as a recipe and a format, while fusilli, with its spiral shape, is appreciated for the way it “holds” the sauce in every twist.

Pasta Champions: A Bucharest Resident Orders Over 290 Portions in a Year

The biggest pasta fan in Romania is a user from Bucharest, who ordered over 290 portions in the past year. On average, this user ordered pasta 4–5 days a week throughout the year.

At the same time, the largest order by value also came from the capital, exceeding 2,080 lei.

Italy still rules in the EU

However, Italy has no rival in the EU in pasta production, with 69% of the total.

European Union member countries produced 6 million tons of pasta in 2024, with a value of 9.1 billion euros, down 5% in terms of volume, but up 3% in terms of value, compared to the situation in 2023, according to data published by Eurostat on Friday on the occasion of International Pasta Day.

According to Eurostat, Italy is by far the largest pasta producer in the EU, with 4.1 million tonnes produced last year, equivalent to 69% of total EU production. Italy is followed at a distance by Spain with a production of 367,000 tonnes of pasta, 6% of the EU total, and Germany with 290,000 tonnes (5% of the EU total). Eurostat data also shows that in 2024, EU countries imported 1.7 million tonnes of pasta and exported a total of 2.9 million tonnes of pasta. More than half (55%) of EU countries’ pasta exports went to other EU countries, and the rest (45%) to destinations outside the EU. Again, Italy is the largest EU pasta exporter, with 2.2 million tonnes exported in 2024, equivalent to 77% of total EU exports. Spain follows closely behind, exporting 131,000 tonnes of pasta, or 5% of the total. The main EU member states importing pasta are: Germany with 468,000 tons imported last year, 28% of the total imports of the member states, and France, with 372,000 tons of imported pasta, or 22% of the imports of the member states. When it comes to the main extra-EU destinations for the EU’s pasta exports, the UK is in first place (25% of total extra-EU exports), followed by the USA (23% of total extra-EU exports).