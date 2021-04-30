One in five Romanians vaccinated with at least one anti-Covid vaccine dose

The National Committee for Coordinating Vaccination against COVID-19 reported that almost 12% of the population eligible for vaccination in Romania, meaning people over 16yo has received both doses of vaccine, while over 20% is vaccinated with at least one dose. The Committee has released the situation of vaccination in Romania, by age group, valid on April 30 at 10:00hrs.

Therefore, 20.33% of the eligible population (16+) is vaccinated by at least one dose of anti-Covid vaccine (3,272,322 people): 11.3% (16+) has the complete vaccination scheme (1,920,853) and 8.39% (16+) has taken only one dose (1,351,469 people).

At the same time, 79.66% of the eligible population (16+) is not vaccinated (12,819,240 people).

According to the National Institute of Statistics, the eligible population (+16yo) mounted to 16,091,562 in Romania.

Age group situation

– 16-19yo: complete vaccination scheme – 14,815 people; 37,277 one dose; 767,585 not vaccinated.

– 20-29yo: complete vaccination scheme -118,649; 150,542 one dose; 1,787,450 not vaccinated.

– 30-39yo: complete vaccination scheme – 227,323; 233,091 one dose; 2,234,414 not vaccinated.

– 40-49yo: complete vaccination scheme – 359,236; 255,617 one dose; 2,404,939 not vaccinated.

– 50-59yo: complete vaccination scheme – 348,754; 257,450 one dose; 1,935,346 not vaccinated.

– 60-69yo: complete vaccination scheme – 454,301; 253,992 one dose; 1,790,912 not vaccinated.

– 70-79yo: complete vaccination scheme – 300,683; 124,078 one dose; 1,106,272 not vaccinated.

– 80+: complete vaccination scheme – 97,092; 39,422 one dose; 792,322 not vaccinated.