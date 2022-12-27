One in ten Romanians admits to having driven after consuming alcoholic beverages

70% of drivers believe that the most serious offense that negatively influences road safety is the consumption of alcoholic beverages at the wheel, according to the study “Social attitudes regarding risk in traffic” carried out by Cult Market Research in partnership with Ursus Breweries, the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, through the Road Directorate and the Institute for Research and Prevention of Crime.

In Romania, the share of deaths in road accidents is at a level almost double the European Union average, and this result is also influenced by traffic behavior. In the context where the holidays also offer an opportunity to drink but also to travel, drivers are advised to behave responsibly and not get behind the wheel unless their blood alcohol level is zero.

Although the law prohibits the consumption of alcohol at the wheel, one in ten drivers admitted in the study that they had driven after consuming alcoholic beverages before driving, but only 1% stated that these were not isolated situations. 3 in 10 respondents said they made the decision because they had a short distance to travel, and 26% felt their ability to drive was not affected. At the same time, a quarter of respondents (15% more than in 2018) said it was an emergency. Also, 11% (up 7% from 2018) did not expect to be stopped and checked by the police, although 43% of drivers said they had been breathalyzed at least once in the past three years.

Ursus Breweries has developed, since 2011, the Zero la Mie application, in partnership with the Romanian Traffic Police and the Institute of Forensic Medicine, and, in this context, reminds drivers to use it. The app has been specifically designed to help estimate when your blood alcohol level returns to zero. It is available in the App Store and Play Store and has already been downloaded by more than 50,000 users.

“Especially during the holiday season, when the festive atmosphere and social pressure can push the driver to give in and consume even a small amount of alcohol, the consequences can be serious. That’s why we constantly try to raise awareness and promote responsible drinking. At the same time, as part of the sustainable development strategy of Ursus Breweries, we aim to increase our portfolio of alcohol-free products, to offer consumers as many options as possible for various occasions”, said Robert Uzună, Vice President of Corporate Affairs Ursus Breweries.

The questionnaire used in the “Social Attitudes to Road Traffic Risk in Europe 2022” study is a modified and completed version of the SARTRE (Social Attitudes to Road Traffic Risk in Europe) questionnaire, applied to date in several European states. The study was repeated, based on an updated questionnaire, in the years 2014, 2018 and 2022. The last two studies were carried out by the sociological research agency Cult Market Research, in partnership with Ursus Breweries, the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police – Road Directorate and the Institute for Research and Crime Prevention.