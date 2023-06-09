Oral exams from the Baccalaureate 2023 to be equate to the averages during high school

The 2023 Baccalaureate’ oral exams – which were postponed and were supposed to start from June 14 – will be equated to high school averages, as a result of the teachers’ strike, according to a draft Emergency Ordinance published by the Ministry of Education. Also, the assessment of students at the end of the 6th grade will be no longer held.

“It is stipulated that, for the school year 2022 – 2023, the tests for the assessment of the linguistic skills of oral communication in Romanian, the tests for the assessment of the linguistic skills of oral communication in the mother tongue for students who attended high school in a language of national minorities , the tests for the assessment of linguistic skills in an internationally spoken language studied during high school education and the tests for the assessment of digital skills are equivalent/recognized according to the methodology approved by order of the Minister of Education“, says substantiation note of the project of Government Emergency Ordinance put up for public debate.

The Ministry of Education argues that it proposes these measures, mainly, “in order to ensure the constitutional right of all graduates to education, that the national baccalaureate exam can be taken in due time, by a number of 147,491 students, so that neither the admission calendars for post-secondary/university education, but also the exam calendar for the other national exams that take place during this period”.

On the original schedule, the assessment of skills at the 2023 Baccalaureate would have started on June 12 and ended on June 21. On Thursday, the Ministry of Education announced the postponement of the competency tests, announcing that they will take place between June 14-23. Also on Thursday, Ligia Deca announced that the period of registration for the Baccalaureate and the National Assessment and the conclusion of averages for students of the 8th and 12th grades is extended until June 13 (the period had already been extended until Friday, June 9 ).