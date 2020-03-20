Other two Romanians die of Coronavirus in Italy

Other two Romanians have died of Coronavirus in Italy, the Foreign Ministry announced. Overall, three Romanians have died in Italy, after a first case, an old Romanian woman, had been reported last week.

The first victim was in Italy to undergo a medical treatment, as she had other preexisting medical conditions.

The woman’s sister has also died today. The other victim is a man.

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry, 29 Romanians living abroad have tested positive for COVID-19: 23 in Italy, 2 in Namibia, and each one in Spain, Luxembourg, Ireland and Tunis.

In Luxembourg, a Romanian diplomat has been also confirmed with Coronavirus. The diplomat was working at Romania’s Embassy in Luxembourg. The activity of the diplomatic mission has been temporarily suspended.