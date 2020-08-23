Over 30 foreign workers infected with COVID-19 on a building site in Bucharest

32 men from India, Nepal and other countries working on a construction site in Bucharest are infected with the novel coronavirus. They have been isolated, as well as the rest of the other 200 workers in their barracks on the same yard.

The employer could not be contacted so far, while the Territorial Labour Inspectorate as kicked off an on-the-spot investigation, as the Labour minister Violeta Alexandru has said.

The chief of the Department for Emergency Situations told Digi24 that none of the employees who tested positive for COVID-19 is not in serious condition, while others are asymptomatic. They are evaluated by infectionist physicians from “Victor Babes” and “Matei Bals” hospitals for infectious diseases, who will decide if the workers need hospitalization.

The Indian workers have been working for one year in Romania.