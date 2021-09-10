Over 7% of the EU citizens suffer from chronic depression. The lowest percentage reported in Romania

In 2019, 7.2% of EU citizens reported having chronic depression, a small increase compared with 2014 (+0.3 percentage points), says a Eurostat report released today.

Among the EU countries, Slovenia (15.1%) had the highest share of the population reporting chronic depression in 2019, followed by Portugal (12.2%) and Sweden (11.7%).

In contrast, the share of people reporting chronic depression was lowest in Romania (1.0%), Bulgaria (2.7%) and Malta (3.5%).

In 2019, the share of people reporting chronic depression was higher for women than men in all EU Member States.

Portugal recorded the highest share of women reporting chronic depression (16.4%), closely followed by Slovenia (16.0%). Slovenia also recorded the highest share of men reporting chronic depression (14.3%), followed by Sweden (10.0%) and Germany (9.9%).

The report was released on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, joining hands with the rest of the world to raise awareness of suicide and mental health.