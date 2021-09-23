Over 7,000 daily Covid-19 infections. 113 deaths, including a 20yo unvaccinated man, without pre-existing conditions

7,095 Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, the highest number of daily cases this year. 113 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, including a 20 year old young man with no pre-existing diseases. The number of patients in intensive care is also on the rise, 1,067 in the last 24hrs.

Overall, there have been 1,172,981 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, September 23, 2021. 378 of them have got re-infected with Covid-19 more than six months after their first infection.

1,090,380 patients were declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 35,964, with 113 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 58 men and 55 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One victim got infected abroad and was reported by the Calarasi Public Health Authority.

One death was reported in the 20-29 age group, it was a 20-year-old man from Timis county. He was not vaccinated and had no known pre-existing medical conditions.

Other four victims were in their 30s, six in their 40s, 14 were in the 50-59 age range, 20 in the 60-69 age category. 35 victims were aged between 70 to 79 and 33 were over 80.



106 of the recently reported victims had underlying medical conditions, six victims had no other diseases and for a dead patient no other diseases have been reported so far.

9,078 people infected with Covid-19 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 1,067 in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Among the total hospitalized patients, 244 are minors: 228 in the Covid wards and 16 in intensive care.