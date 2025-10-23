According to a report by the European Union Agency for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EUDA), over half of Romanian teenagers are at risk of digital addiction – girls to social networks, boys to gaming. Eight out of ten 15-16 year olds have consumed alcohol, while a quarter of them say they have smoked cigarettes (with tobacco) in the last month.

The research also shows that Romanian students have difficulty managing the time spent on social networks or playing games on electronic devices. The Romanian Agency for Policies and Coordination on Drugs and Addictions points out that, in the case of alcohol and tobacco consumption among adolescents, as well as in the case of gambling, Romania is above the European average.

1 in 2 teenagers at high risk of digital addiction

The report shows that nearly half of European teenagers (47%) display a high risk of problematic social media use, while 1 in 5 (22%) show signs of problematic gaming behavior.

Romania ranks above the European average, with 53% of teenagers reporting that they struggle to control their social media use and 25% admitting difficulty managing their gaming time. Girls are more affected by social media addiction (58%), while boys are more than twice as likely to report problematic gaming behavior (16% compared to 6% among girls).

The study warns that teenagers’ online time has increased significantly, and prolonged exposure to social networks and games is linked to sleep disorders, academic difficulties, and a higher risk of substance use.

Romania ranks 4th in Europe for teen tobacco use

According to the report, 26% of Romanian teenagers aged 15–16 smoked tobacco cigarettes in the past 30 days, compared to the European average of 18%. Romania ranks 4th in Europe.

Romania, Bulgaria, and Italy reported higher daily smoking rates among girls than among boys.

1 in 2 teenagers have tried e-cigarettes

There is an alarming increase in e-cigarette use across the 37 countries surveyed. Nearly half of European teenagers have tried e-cigarettes at least once. The overall average among participating countries is 44%, but the rates vary significantly, from 22% to 57%.

In Romania, one in two students said they had tried e-cigarettes, and one in three had used them in the past 30 days.

The same pattern is observed in 12 of the 37 countries, especially in Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe. Hungary (57%) and Slovakia (56%) lead the ranking, followed by the Czech Republic, Poland, and Estonia (55%), and Romania (53%).

The study highlights a notable shift in teenagers’ perceptions: e-cigarettes are now considered easier to obtain than traditional cigarettes. At the same time, the perceived risk of vaping remains low, with many young people believing that these products are less harmful than regular cigarettes.

8 in 10 Romanian teenagers drink alcohol

Alcohol remains the most commonly used substance among European teenagers. According to the study, on average, 73% of students aged 15–16 have consumed alcohol at least once in their lifetime.

The highest rates are found in Hungary (91%) and Denmark (90%). Romania ranks above the European average, with 81%, placing 9th among the 37 participating countries.

Teenagers perceive alcohol as the easiest substance to obtain (69%), followed by e-cigarettes (52%) and tobacco cigarettes (46%).

1 in 4 teenagers engaged in gambling

23% of 15–16-year-old students reported gambling in the past 12 months, either in gaming halls, online, or both. The highest gambling rates are found in Italy (45%), Iceland (41%), and Greece (36%).

Romania is above the European average with 25%. Boys are more likely to gamble than girls (29% vs. 16% across Europe, 34% vs. 16% in Romania).

The study was conducted in 2024 across 37 European countries, with a sample of 113,882 participants aged 15 and 16. In Romania, 8,543 students from all counties took part.