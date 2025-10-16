Over Half of Romanians Believe in “Energetic” Power Spots

51.4% of Romanians agree with the statement that there are “energetically charged” places in Romania that influence people’s state. This is the conclusion of an INSCOP survey, commissioned by Informat.ro, with the theme “Romania between magic and esotericism”.

The survey also measured Romanians’ beliefs based on their voting preferences. Among PSD voters, 58% agree with the statement that there are “energetically charged” places in Romania that influence people’s moods, while 28% disagree. Among PNL voters, 49% agree and 44% disagree; among AUR voters, 55% agree and 35% disagree; while among USR voters, 40% agree and 48% disagree.

By gender, 52% of men agree that such “energetically charged” places exist and influence people’s states, compared to 39% who disagree. Among women, 51% agree and 37% disagree.

By age group, 61% of respondents aged 18–29 agree and 35% disagree; for the 30–44 age group, 49% agree and 39% disagree; among those aged 45–59, 53% agree and 39% disagree; and among respondents aged 60 and over, 47% agree and 36% disagree.

By education level, 49% of respondents with primary education agree and 38% disagree; among those with secondary education, 53% agree and 37% disagree; and among those with higher education, 51% agree and 40% disagree.

By place of residence, in Bucharest, agreement is 55% and disagreement 39%. In large cities (over 90,000 residents), 55% agree and 36% disagree; in medium and small towns (under 90,000 residents), 58% agree and 34% disagree; while in rural areas, 45% agree and 40% disagree.

“The idea of ‘energetically charged’ places transcends the boundaries between rational and subjective thinking,” said Remus Ștefureac, director of INSCOP Research.

“The first conclusions of the study are completely unexpected. The belief in the existence of ‘energetically charged’ places cuts across all social categories, with no significant differences between men and women. This uniformity suggests that the phenomenon has a general cultural resonance, transcending gender barriers.

Most surprisingly, education level does not produce clear polarizations in attitudes — people with higher education resonate similarly to those with medium or primary education. This suggests that the idea of ‘energetically charged’ places goes beyond the boundaries of rational versus subjective thinking.

Somewhat counterintuitively, age introduces an unexpected dynamic: younger people are more receptive to the idea of such places than those over 60. The data suggest a generational shift in perception, where new generations — exposed to a blend of spirituality, alternative culture, and distorted influences from media and social media — reinterpret the symbolic dimension of reality beyond the traditional boundaries of rationality.

Finally, the environment of residence differentiates perceptions in the opposite direction of expectations: city dwellers — including Bucharest residents — are more likely than those in rural areas to believe in the existence of ‘energetically charged’ places. This trend suggests that such beliefs are no longer fueled mainly by rural tradition, but by a diffuse form of spirituality that coexists with urban modernity.”

The full study will be presented on October 20, 2025, at an event hosted by the Romanian Peasant Museum (Muzeul Țăranului Român).