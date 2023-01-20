Pace of children decline in Romania concerning. Total population down by almost 4 million in the last 30 years

​The rate of decrease of the population under one year old between the last censuses is almost 20%, being the fastest rate among all age groups, according to the data presented by the president of National Institute of Statistics (INS) Tudorel Andrei at an event on demography.

Romania’s population decreased by 5.3% in the 2021 census compared to 2011 census. More precisely, Romania has recorded a population decrease of 4 million people in the last 30 years, reaching in 2021 the level of 1966, the president of the National Institute of Statistics said on Friday. He stressed that the rate of decline of the resident population has decreased in recent years, but it is still at an appreciable value, just like in other Eastern European countries.

By age group, those under 8 decreased by 8.4% and the number of children under 10 decreased by almost 6%, INS says.

Also, the share of Romanians under the age of 65 decreased from almost 20% to just over 18%, while the share of those over 65 increased from 16% to almost 20%.

The Head of Statistics also spoke about the main demographic trends over time: the post-war period was characterized by the low number of births, the years 1956-1966 were the years of the liberalization of abortions and the continuation of the decline in the birth rate, followed by the period 1967-1989 in that the State applied pro-natality measures, and since 1989 we have again witnessed a reduction in the number of births and a consistent external migration.

According to the recent census data, the resident population saw a growing pace in the past ten years only in three counties: Ilfov (39.6%), Bistrița-Năsăud (3.4%) and Suceava (1.2%). In five other counties, the population decline is small: Brașov (-0.5%), Vrancea and Iași (-1.5%) and Cluj (-1.7%). However, the decline of the population is circumstantianl there as they are also university centres.

The INS Head added that the most important role in the Romanian population decline is the international migration. The decline of the Romanian population due to the international migration has been over 75% during 2003-2011, and by 423,000 people during 2012-2021.

The resident population of Romania was 19.05 million people, of which 9.8 million were female, representing 51.5%, according to the first provisional data for the Population and Housing Census, round 2021, announced at the end of December of last year, the National Institute of Statistics (INS). 9.941 million people live in the urban environment, representing 52.2% of the total population. The INS mentions that the demographic aging process has deepened, compared to 10 years ago (2011 census – RPL2011), noting the increase in the share of the elderly population (65 years and over).