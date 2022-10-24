Partial eclipse of the Sun, visible from Romania tomorrow

A partial eclipse of the Sun will occur on Tuesday, October 25, a phenomenon that will also be visible from Romania. The eclipse will take place around noon and can be observed without astronomical instruments, but a filter must be used to protect the eyes, warns the “Amiral Vasile Urseanu” Astronomical Observatory in Bucharest.

The phenomenon can be observed from all over Romania, the coverage of the Sun being between 33% and 44%. The areas where the coverage will be higher are in the north-east of the country.

The Moon will begin to cover the Sun from the upper right. The duration of the phenomenon depends on the percentage of coverage of the Sun – where the coverage is greater and the duration is longer, according to the astronomical observatory in the Capital.

The eclipse starts at different, but not very different, times. The earliest starts in the northwest of the country, at 12:20, and the latest in the southeast, at 12:28.

In the northwest it takes 2 hours and 18 minutes, and in the northeast it takes 2 hours and 26 minutes. The maximum of the eclipse also occurs at different times, but the differences are only a few minutes.

In Bucharest, the eclipse starts at 12:26 and ends at 14:49, the maximum being at 13:38, with 38% coverage. On the website of the Astronomical Observatory, you can find the time intervals at which the eclipse occurs in several cities of the country.

The eclipse can be observed without astronomical instruments. According to the Astronomical Observatory, you can look at the Sun safely using a very dark green welding filter or special filters available at specialty astronomy stores. Eclipse glasses can also be used, but not sunglasses, the Observatory also states.