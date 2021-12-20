Passenger Location Form compulsory to enter Romania as of today

People entering Romania starting on Monday must fill in electronically, within 24 hours, the passenger location form when arriving the country, through the plf.gov.ro application, otherwise they will be sanctioned with a fine ranging from RON 2,000 to RON 3,000.

The form will eliminate the epidemiological triage conducted by the public health authorities so far.

More than 14,000 people had filled in such digital forms required to entry Romania, by Sunday evening, 6.00 pm, with most forms being at crossing point at the “Henri Coanda” International Airport in Bucharest.

On the other hand, most Romanians who arrived by car at Borș customs on Monday said that they did not fill in the digital entry form, but that they would do so in the next 24 hours.

“The digital form needed when entering Romania can only be completed electronically from the plf.gov.ro application developed by the Special Telecommunications Service, based on the operational requirements established by the medical authorities,” spokesperson of the Special Telecommunications Service, Lieutenant-Colonel Catalin Chirca, said.

He explained that the form contains mandatory fields regarding the identity of the person, the means of transport used to enter the country, the travel history of the last 14 days, the destination address and, if applicable, the data of the minors accompanying him or her.

Chirca added that the data should be filled in correctly because the application is connected to the state databases and will report any errors.

He also mentioned that the digital tool developed for the Ministry of Health and medical authorities enables the conduct of epidemiological investigations.

Chief Commissioner, spokesman of the General Inspectorate of the Border Police, Fabian Badila explained in his turn the procedure at the border.

“The border police officer shall conduct the control formalities by automatically verifying traveler’s passport or identity card (…). The border police officer shall also verify the authenticity and validity of the green vaccination certificate. After reading this data automatically, in the Border Police’s application, within a few seconds, the policeman receives the confirmation of the existence or non-existence of the digital form for entering Romania. Depending on the result of the verification, the data are sent to the Public Health Directorate in order to take the necessary measures,” said Badila.

He specified that this document should not be printed, but is automatically read through the devices available to the Romanian Border Police.