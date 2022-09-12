Passengers arriving at Otopeni Airport may have to wait longer to retrieve their checked baggage

Passengers arriving at Otopeni/Henri Coanda Airport may have to wait longer for the recovery of checked baggage, the National Company of Bucharest Airports (CNAB) announced on Monday. The reason is the work to replace the baggage lanes in the Arrivals area, which started on Monday and should be completed by mid-February next year.

According to the quoted source, in the first phase, four of the six baggage lanes and related equipment on the flow of international arrivals will be replaced.

“The works will take place in stages and will last five and a half months. The first baggage lanes to be replaced will be lanes 3 (1st floor) and 4 (ground floor), after which the other two (1 and 2, both on the first floor) will be replaced in turn. These works will lead to a temporary reduction in processing capacity – from 6 to 5 baggage lanes, and even to 4 lanes in certain periods of time, which is why the works have been scheduled for the off-season period. Finally, after an investment of 3.2 million euros, an additional capacity of 20% will be obtained and a substantial reduction in the waiting time for luggage arrival. We specify that three of these lanes have been in operation since the opening of the Sosiri airport (2003)“, the press release states.

CNAB representatives specify that, under these conditions, it is expected to produce, temporarily, agglomerations during the baggage processing on the arrivals flow, agglomerations that can lead to an increase in the waiting time for passengers recovering their checked baggage.